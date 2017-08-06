Preview: Athletics at Angels

With their hopes for a perfect homestand now over, the Los Angeles Angels attempt to clinch a winning record over the nine-game stretch with a victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series. Los Angeles began the string of home contests with four straight wins before suffering a 5-0 loss on Saturday.

The Angels managed only six hits - all singles - in the setback and fell 2 1/2 games behind Kansas City for the second wild-card spot in the American League. Ben Revere and Kole Calhoun each recorded two of the singles while Mike Trout notched one, making him 14-for-30 during his eight-game hitting streak. Rajai Davis went 2-for-5 with three stolen bases and a run scored on Saturday for Oakland, which ended its seven-game losing streak at Angel Stadium. Chad Pinder recorded the only extra-base hit of the contest - a double - and is 5-for-12 over his last three games for the Athletics, who will be without Matt Joyce as the outfielder finishes serving the two-game suspension he received from Major League Baseball for using a homophobic slur to a fan on Friday.

TV: 3:37 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Manaea (8-6, 3.88 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (5-12, 4.90)

Manaea’s winless streak reached three starts Tuesday as he surrendered six runs - two earned - and nine hits in three innings in a loss against San Francisco. The 25-year-old Indiana native has posted just one victory in his last six turns despite giving up three earned runs or fewer five times in that span. Manaea has yet to defeat the Angels as he is 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA in four career starts, including a loss at Los Angeles on April 26 in which he yielded three runs over two frames.

Nolasco halted his four-start drought on Tuesday as he recorded the win against Philadelphia after allowing one run and six hits in six innings. It was the 34-year-old Californian’s first victory since tossing the sixth shutout of his career - a three-hitter versus Seattle on July 1. Nolasco is 4-3 with one shutout and a 3.26 ERA in 10 career starts against Oakland, including a 1-1 record and 2.95 ERA in three turns this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels activated LHP Tyler Skaggs, who started and lost Saturday’s contest, from the 60-day disabled list and optioned RHP Daniel Wright to Triple-A Salt Lake.

2. Oakland added Dustin Garneau to the active roster a day after claiming him off waivers from Colorado and designated fellow C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment.

3. Los Angeles OF Cameron Maybin (knee) began a rehab assignment with Salt Lake on Friday and could be activated as soon as Monday.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Athletics 3