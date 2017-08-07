Athletics’ offense spearheads comeback vs. Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- There were many stories about the Oakland Athletics trading away three key pitchers near the trade deadline. What many forgot is that their offense remained essentially intact.

And it went on the attack Sunday.

Trailing by four runs with two outs in the eighth inning Sunday, the A’s ripped six straight hits off Los Angeles Angels relievers Blake Parker and Bud Norris to pull out an 11-10 win Sunday and take the weekend series from the Angels.

With two outs, Jed Lowrie singled off Parker and Khris Davis hit his 29th home run to left field to cut the lead to 10-8. Ryon Healy then doubled off Parker to end the reliever’s day.

Norris (1-5) entered and gave up a run-scoring single to Chad Pinder, his fourth hit of the game, to make it 10-9. Matt Chapman doubled to put the runners in scoring position, and Bruce Maxwell lined a single to right to score both and give Oakland the lead.

The A’s had 18 hits on the day, four by Pinder and two each by Jaycob Brugman, Marcus Semien, Lowrie, Davis, Healy and Chapman. Mark Canha also had a three-run home run.

“This team doesn’t quit,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It was a hot day and a long game, but this team kept taking good at-bats all game long. These guys have a lot of confidence in each other.”

Pinder’s day was extraordinary. He doubled and scored the first run in a four-run fourth, homered to start the seventh and begin the chipping-away process, and singled to greet Norris in the eighth and make it a one-run game at 10-9.

“I just try to keep it simple,” Pinder said. “If you think too much, you can get out of rhythm. We just come to work each day.”

Melvin was ecstatic that Maxwell, the A’s catcher, had the game-winning hit late in a game that lasted 4 hours, 12 minutes, much of it squatting on a hot day.

“Four-plus hours and he stayed in the game mentally,” Melvin said. “That was probably his best at-bat in two weeks. Guys in that situation have to find some mental tenacity.”

The Angels had 12 hits, three by Kole Calhoun and two each by C.J. Cron and Juan Graterol. Mike Trout hit his 22nd home run.

Both starting pitchers had rocky outings. Angels starter Ricky Nolasco went four-plus innings and giving up nine hits -- six of them extra-base hits -- and three walks. A’s starter Sean Manaea allowed six hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Josh Smith (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning and Blake Treinen earned his second save for Oakland.

The Angels led 10-5 after six but manager Mike Scioscia didn’t think they had the game won.

”You never think that,“ he said. ”You know you don’t have it until you get the last out in the ninth. There may have been a time when you think the game is going on your terms, but you still have to close it.

“You look at 10 runs on the scoreboard so this one stings. They snatched this one from us.”

It was the third time in two weeks that the Angels have seen a game yanked from their hands late. They trailed Cleveland in late July 7-0 and rallied to tie but lost the game in the 11th when Norris was victimized by a grand slam. Last weekend, they led Toronto 10-4 going into the ninth and lost again when the Blue Jays scored seven in the ninth, the game ending on a slam off Norris.

The Angels loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth against Santiago Casillas but left them stranded.

NOTES: A’s 1B Yonder Alonso was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for OF Boog Powell before the game. Alonso, 30, was named to the AL All-Star team thanks to a career year, hitting .266 with 22 home runs and 49 RBIs. Alonso was placed on revocable waivers and the Mariners put in a claim, leading to the trade. Alonso is a free agent for 2018. Powell, who made his major league debut this season and was originally drafted by the A’s in 2012, hit .194 for the Mariners with two RBIs in 23 games. ... Angels 3B Yunel Escobar suffered an intercostal strain in the seventh and left the game. He was scheduled for a MRI exam on Sunday evening. ... LF Cameron Maybin is expected to be activated off the DL Monday after playing two games for Triple-A Salt Lake. He’s been on the DL for three weeks with a MCL knee strain. ... CF Mike Trout homered in the third inning, the 22nd of the season, and needs just one more hit for 1,000 in his career. He turns 26 Monday and has a hit in 17 of 19 games since returning from the disabled list. ... LHP Andrew Heaney made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake Sunday, going 5 1/3 innings with six hits, three runs, two walks and five strikeouts. The Angels will decide soon if he needs one more rehab start before being activated.