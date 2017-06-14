Preview: Athletics at Marlins

Edinson Volquez looks to continue his red-hot stretch on the mound when his Miami Marlins host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a two-game interleague set. Volquez, who began the season 0-7, has strung together 16 straight scoreless innings that included a no-hitter against Arizona in his last home start and the veteran right-hander can extend his winning streak to four.

Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton belted a two-run homer in Tuesday’s 8-1 victory over Oakland in his return after missing most of the last two games with a wrist injury, as the Marlins won for the 11th time in 16 contests overall and the ninth time in their past 11 home contests. Marcell Ozuna also went 3-for-3 on Tuesday as he improved to .386 at Marlins Park this season while Tyler Moore registered multiple hits for the fourth time in six games for Miami. Right-hander Daniel Gossett will make his major-league debut Wednesday for the Athletics, who are 1-4 with one contest left on a six-game road trip and are just 9-24 away from home. Oakland’s Khris Davis takes a seven-game hitting streak (11-for-29) into the series finale while first baseman Yonder Alonso had a hit Tuesday and is batting .344 lifetime against Miami.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Daniel Gossett (NR) vs. Marlins RH Edinson Volquez (3-7, 3.41 ERA)

Gossett takes the spot of Andrew Triggs (hip) in the rotation after permitting four runs over 21 innings combined in his last three starts with Triple-A Nashville. The 24-year-old Clemson product is 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 11 starts with the Sounds this year and is 19-22 in 77 games overall in the minors. Gossett was a second-round pick of the Athletics in 2014 and struck out 151 in 153 2/3 innings with three different teams last season.

Volquez followed up his first career no-hitter with seven scoreless innings and three hits allowed at Pittsburgh to earn his third consecutive victory. The 33-year-old Dominican Republic native yielded one run on six hits and six walks over 22 innings in his last three starts. Volquez gave up three runs over six innings in a loss at Oakland on May 24 and is 3-4 with a 4.82 ERA in seven career starts against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami OF Ichiro Suzuki’s pinch-hit single Tuesday tied him with Derek Jeter for the most hits in interleague play in major-league history with 364 (300 games).

2. The Athletics did not commit an error in the series opener, but lead the majors with 62 overall this season.

3. Oakland pitchers are 0-for-26 at the plate since Scott Kazmir’s single on June 16, 2015 against San Diego.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Athletics 2