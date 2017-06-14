Marlins' Stanton, Ozuna homer in win over A's

MIAMI -- Marcell Ozuna has a simple strategy at the plate.

"Swing like crazy," Ozuna said, "and let's see what happens."

On Tuesday night, that approach worked as Giancarlo Stanton and Ozuna homered to lead the Miami Marlins to an 8-1 win over the Oakland A's at Marlins Park.

Stanton, who hit a two-run shot, leads the team with 17 homers. Ozuna, who went 3-for-3 with a solo blast, has 16 homers. They are tied for the team lead with 44 RBIs.

Ozuna, who is hitting .386 with 11 homers at home this season, drew praise from Marlins manager Don Mattingly.

"He's growing," Mattingly said. "Hopefully, he keeps building on what he's doing."

Ozuna, who is hitting .332 overall this season, was asked about the All-Star Game, which is being hosted by the Marlins this year on July 11.

"I have to earn it," he said. "I have to fight for that spot."

In addition to Ozuna and Stanton, Miami's offense got a boost from Tyler Moore, who is playing for injured first baseman Justin Bour. Moore went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.

Jose Urena (5-2), who retired 14 consecutive batters from the second through the fifth innings, earned the win. He went six-plus innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one run while striking out four.

Urena, 25, has won four straight games -- including a victory at Oakland on May 23 -- and his five wins are already a career high.

"Little bit better mix of pitches -- he probably used his sinker more than last time with the four-seamer," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "More of a three-pitch mix than we saw last time.

"When you are throwing 97 mph, you have to be ready for the fastball."

A's starter Jharel Cotton (3-7), a former Miami Dade College standout, took the loss in his first appearance against the Marlins. He allowed eight hits and five runs in five innings.

Miami (28-35) snapped a two-game losing streak.

The A's (27-37), who are in last place in the American League West, are 9-24 on the road this season.

Urena, who balked in a run in the second inning, allowed the A's to load the bases on two singles and a hit by pitch. Yonder Alonso strolled home from third on the balk.

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the fourth on Ozuna's opposite-field homer to right.

The Marlins took a 5-1 lead in the fifth. Moore pulled a double that one-hopped the fence in left, advanced on a fly out and scored on a two-out, opposite-field single by Dee Gordon.

Stanton then pulled his two-run homer to left, and the Marlins tacked on with an RBI double by J.T. Realmuto.

Cotton, who said Ozuna and Stanton both hit sliders, was not happy with his overall performance.

"It's frustrating that everything came with two outs in the fifth," he said. "Everything just snowballed. I have to be better.

"(Ozuna and Stanton) are their big guys, and they hurt me."

As for pitching in Miami for the first time as a pro, Cotton paid homage to a former Marlins star pitcher, the late Jose Fernandez.

"My family was here, and just having them come out and watch me pitch was amazing," Cotton said. "It was a good feeling to pitch in Jose Fernandez's home."

Miami closed the scoring with yet another big inning -- a three-run seventh that included a two-run double by Moore.

"We have to find a way to shut down the big inning," Melvin said. "We've been giving (them) up here recently."

NOTES: Oakland is expected to recall RHP Daniel Gossett from Triple-A Nashville so he can start Wednesday's game at Miami. It will be his major-league debut. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton (bruised right wrist) started for the first time since he was hit by a pitch on Saturday. ... This was Miami's first game since a 3-4 road trip. ... Oakland 1B Yonder Alonso, a former University of Miami star, surged ahead of Detroit Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera in the latest All-Star voting. Marlins Park will host the All-Star Game on July 11. ... Oakland's first-round pick on Monday was OF Austin Beck, a high school senior from North Carolina who came back from a serious knee injury last year. ... Miami's first-round pick was LHP Trevor Rogers, a high school senior from New Mexico.