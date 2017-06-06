Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Mark Canha, who missed Sunday's game against Washington with the stomach flu, started in right field against Toronto on Monday in a 5-4 victory. Canha went 0-for-3 and is batting .195.

LHP Sean Manaea (5-3) extended his career-high winning streak to four games, holding the Blue Jays to two runs on four hits over six innings in a 5-3 victory at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday night. He struck out seven, walked three and threw a career-high 111 pitches. In his past three games, against the Yankees, Indians and Blue Jays, Manaea has allowed three runs on 11 hits with 24 strikeouts and five walks over 20 innings. In his past four starts, he is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

INF/DH Ryon Healy had two home runs and a career-high five RBIs in a 5-3 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night at the Oakland Coliseum. The two-homer game was Healy's second of his career, and it came two days after he had his first in a 10-4 win against Washington. Healy went 4-4 that day with two blasts and two doubles, tying a franchise record for most extra-base hits in a game. He went 2-for-3 against Toronto. Healy had 13 home runs in 72 games last season, his first in the major leagues, and has 13 in 56 games this year. Ten of his 13 homers have come at the Coliseum. "I'm having good swings, good results right now, but still some things I'm trying to iron out," Healy said. "So there's room for improvement, but I don't think I feel amazing right now. Just not missing my pitches."

LF Khris Davis left the game on Monday night against Toronto in the top of the eighth inning with tightness in a calf. "We'll see how he is tomorrow," A's manager Bob Melvin said. Davis walked twice and scored two runs in the A's 5-3 win. He leads the A's in home runs with 17 and is tied with 1B Yonder Alonso for the team lead in RBIs (34).

3B Trevor Plouffe went 0-for-3 and extended his hitless streak to a career-long 25 at-bats on Monday night in a 5-3 win against Toronto. His previous career-long streak was 23 set May 5-11, 2014 with Minnesota. Plouffe, however, had a handful of defensive gems in the A's victory. In the top of the ninth inning with one out and a runner on first, he backhanded CF Kevin Pillar's sharp ground ball down the third-base line and threw to second for a force out. "A lot of times that's veteran guys that know if they're not swinging great you better bring your glove and do something productive and he certainly did," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "That last play he made, the 5-4, that's a huge play. You muff that one, now it's down in the corner and it's a whole different ball game. That was a very key play in the game."

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) pitched a perfect inning of relief with three strikeouts for Class A Stockton in his second rehab appearance on Monday night. Doolittle threw 14 pitches. He has yet to allow a hit or walk a batter in two innings of relief for Stockton.