Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Chad Pinder made his third career major league start in the outfield Tuesday night and made a big defensive play in a 4-1 victory against Toronto. Pinder, who started in right field, threw out Blue Jays CF Kevin Pillar with one out in the fifth inning when Pillar tried to stretch a single into a double. Pinder quickly got to Pillar's line drive down the line, spun and threw a one-hop strike to SS Adam Rosales. "Chad Pinder, I thought that was the turning point in the game," A's RHP Jesse Hahn said. "I was hoping Pillar was going to run to second because I thought he had a really good shot at him." Pinder usually plays shortstop or second base, but the A's are short-handed in the outfield because of injuries to RF Matt Joyce (strained quad) and Khris Davis (strained calf), who started at designated hitter Tuesday.

1B/OF Matt Olson was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. The A's had recalled Olson on Saturday. He walked with the bases loaded as a pinch hitter against Washington on Sunday in his only plate appearance during his second stint with Oakland this season. In 47 games for Nashville, Olson is batting .285 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs. Olson was optioned to open a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Jesse Hahn, who was reinstated from the disabled list and started against Toronto.

LF Khris Davis, who left Monday night' s game against Toronto in the top of the eighth inning with a strained calf, started at designated hitter Tuesday in a 4-1 victory against the Blue Jays. Davis went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and scored a run.

RHP Jesse Hahn came off the disabled list and pitched six strong innings, leading the Athletics to a 4-1 victory against the Blue Jays at the Oakland Coliseum. Hahn (2-4) ended his career-high-tying three-game losing streak and won for the first time since April 19 against Texas. He allowed one unearned run on seven hits over six innings with two strikeouts and one walk. He left his previous start on May 23 against Miami in the third inning with a strained right triceps that led to a significant drop in velocity. But after 10 days on the DL and one rehab start, Hahn's low-to-mid 90s velocity was back, and he got back on track. "Really, really good," A's catcher Stephen Vogt said of Hahn's performance. "He came out right away locating. Good movement on the sinker today, and his curveball was as good as I think it's been all year tonight. There were some good sliders too and he got some ground balls on the changeup as well. All four pitches working really well for the first time. I was thankful he's back and healthy and feeling good. That's the No. 1 thing."

RF Matt Joyce missed Tuesday night's game against Toronto with a strained left quad. Joyce, a left-handed hitter, won't be in the lineup Wednesday when the A's face Blue Jays lefty Francisco Liriano, and A's manager Bob Melvin said he didn't know whether Joyce would be available off the bench. The A's have an off day Thursday before beginning a road trip at Tampa Bay on Friday.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) will make his third rehab appearance Wednesday, this one for Triple-A Nashville after two games with Class A Stockton. If all goes well, A's manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday, Doolittle will be activated during the A's upcoming road trip, which begins Friday against Tampa Bay. Doolittle pitched his second perfect inning for Stockton on Monday night, striking out three.