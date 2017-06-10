FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2017 / 10:50 PM / 2 months ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Mark Canha was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. He hit .191 with 33 strikeouts in 94 plate appearances this season.

RHP Andrew Triggs fell to 5-6 after losing his fourth consecutive start Friday. Triggs gave up eight runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. His ERA has climbed to 4.27. "Energy-wise, I felt pretty good," Triggs said. "From pitch one to pitch however many I ended up throwing, the location was horrendous."

LF Jaycob Brugman went 0-for-4 in his major league debut on Friday night after being called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day. "He gives you a tough at-bat, even against left-handed pitching," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. "The other thing he can do is play all three outfield spots (although he is a) true center fielder."

C Stephen Vogt with 1-for-4 with a home run, his fourth of the season, on Friday night. Vogt has traditionally struggled against the Rays, batting .158 (9-for-57) during his career, but three of the hits have been home runs.

