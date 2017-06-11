Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea won his fifth straight start and got through seven innings on Saturday for the third time in his last four starts. He gave up two runs and six hits and struck out five. Manaea has a 1.97 ERA and has held opponents to a .193 average during his five-game win streak

RHP Andrew Triggs was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip strain. Triggs lost his fourth consecutive start on Friday and gave up eight runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He is 5-6 with a 4.27 ERA this season.

3B/DH Ryon Healy went 4-for-10 with a home run in Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays. Healy has five home runs in his past eight games and is hitting .321 (43-for-134) with 11 home runs in the past 34 games.

OF Matt Olson was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and went 0-for-5 in the second game of the doubleheader against the Rays. Olson is 1-for-8 in two games with the Athletics this season.

INF/OF Jaycob Brugman went 4-for-7 with two RBIs, the first in his career, in Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays. Brugman played third base and center field during the doubleheader.

RHP Sonny Gray struck out 10 but gave up five runs (two earned) and nine hits in six innings in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday against the Rays. Gray threw 99 pitches (70 strikes) in the no-decision and had double-digit strikeouts for the second time this season. He is 2-1 in his last five starts.

DH/OF Khris Davis went 4-for-10 with two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays. Davis was able to raise his batting average to .241 through Saturday.

2B Jed Lowrie went 2-for-6 with a double in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday against the Rays. Lowrie has three doubles in the series and leads the American League with 21 doubles this season.

1B Yonder Alonso went 7-for-10 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored in Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays. Alonso has a slash line of .408/.453/.714 with six doubles and three home runs in his past 14 games. "He can hit," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. "He has power and can also hit for average."

LHP Sean Doolitte (left shoulder) was activated off the 10-day disabled list on Saturday and pitched a scoreless inning in his return to the mound. Doolittle struck out a batter and threw 13 pitches (nine strikes).