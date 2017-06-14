Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Jharel Cotton (3-7), a former Miami Dade College standout, took the loss in his first appearance against the Marlins. He allowed eight hits and five runs in five innings. Cotton allowed home runs to Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton -- both on sliders.

RHP Daniel Gossett will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville so he can start Wednesday's game at Miami. It will be Gossett's major league debut. Gossett allowed only four runs in his past three starts at Nashville.

OF Austin Beck, a high school senior from North Carolina, was Oakland's first-round pick Monday. He came back from a serious knee injury last year.

1B Yonder Alonso, a former University of Miami star, went 1-for-3. In 96 career at-bats against his hometown Marlins, he is batting .344. In addition, earlier on Tuesday, he surged ahead of Detroit Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera in the latest All-Star voting. Marlins Park will host the All-Star Game on July 11.