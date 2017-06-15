FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 16, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 2 months ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Ryon Healy slugged a three-run homer Wednesday against the Marlins. It was his 15th homer of the season, a career high for the 25-year-old. He hit 13 homers in 72 games as a rookie last year. The former University of Oregon star was Oakland's third-round pick in 2013.

OF/1B Matt Olson, 23, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Olson, who was Oakland's first-round pick out of a Georgia high school in 2012, But Olson got only nine at-bats (.000) with Oakland this season. Counting all his major league totals, including last year, Olson is hitting .067 in 30 at-bats, but he has yet to get a true opportunity.

RHP Daniel Gossett made his major league debut Wednesday but lasted only 3 1/3 innings. He allowed six hits, one walk and seven runs, striking out one. On the positive side, he went 1-for-1 as a hitter, getting an infield hit and scoring a run.

RHP Sonny Gray will start Thursday versus the New York Yankees. Gray has a 5.96 road ERA this season. During those four road starts, hitters are batting .301 against him. Overall this season, Gray is 2-2 with a 4.37 ERA.

