Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Daniel Coulombe (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings of relief and earned his first victory of the season Friday night in a 7-6 win against the Yankees. Coulombe lowered his ERA to 1.99. He has not allowed a run in 16 of his past 17 appearances. He has not allowed a run in four career appearances against the Yankees over 4 1/3 innings.

LHP Sean Manaea allowed five runs on eight hits, including home runs to RF Aaron Judge and 1B Chris Carter, over six innings with seven strikeouts and two walks in a no-decision on Friday night in a 7-6 victory against the Yankees at the Oakland Coliseum. He had gone 5-0 with a 1.97 ERA in his previous five starts, including a 4-1 victory at Yankee Stadium on May 26. "I left a couple pitches up, a few mistake pitches and that's kind of what cost me, led to the home run and the solo shot in the sixth inning," Manaea said.

SS Marcus Semien (right wrist surgery) took pre-game batting practice for the first time Friday night since going on the disabled list April 15. Manager Bob Melvin said there's a chance Semien could begin a rehab assignment late next week. Last season, Semien had 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 75 RBIs, all career highs.

3B Matt Chapman had a two-run single in the eighth inning -- his first major-league hit -- lifting the Oakland Athletics to a 7-6 victory against the New York Yankees on Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum. Chapman singled off Yankees RHP Jonathan Holder with the bases loaded after the Yankees intentionally walked C Stephen Vogt. "The kid is here for a reason," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Chapman, who made his major-league debut Thursday against the Yankees. "We've seen in spring training he's a tough kid. He wants to play, he likes to play. He's not afraid of the situations." Chapman had his first major-league RBI with one out in the second inning on a ground out to third base that initially was ruled an infield single. After a video review, Chapman was ruled out, taking away his hit. "I guess having your first hit taken away from you, just was waiting for something sweeter," Chapman said.

RF Matt Joyce went 2-for-3 with a walk and had his eighth multi-hit game of the season on Friday in a 7-6 victory against the Yankees. He extended his hitting streak to four games and has gone 5-for-10 during that stretch.