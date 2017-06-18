Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Zach Neal was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. He was called up from Nashville on May 24 and had an 8.56 ERA in five relief appearances for the A's over 13 2/3 innings. He's 1-2 with a 3.89 ERA for Nashville in eight games, including four starts.

INF/DH Ryon Healy had his third career multi-homer game -- all coming this month -- on Saturday in a 5-2 victory against the New York Yankees at the Oakland Coliseum. Healy, who went 3-for-4, hit a solo homer in the second inning and a solo blast in the fourth, both into the left-center-field seats and off Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka. Healy hit two homers against the Washington Nationals on June 3 and two homers against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 5, both games at the Coliseum. Healy now has 17 home runs and is tied for the team lead with 1B Yonder Alonso and LF Khris Davis. He has 14 home runs in his past 40 games after hitting three in his first 27. In the month of June, Healy has eight home runs in 16 games. He also has 42 RBIs, one behind Davis' team-high 43. "Trusting the process," Healy said. "It's a day-to-day grind. There's been a lot of days this season where I feel terrible in the cage and I just have to go out and clear my mind and just battle, compete in the box. Really emphasize getting a good pitch to hit and putting my best swing on it."

INF/OF Chad Pinder was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday against the Yankees because of an illness. Pinder was slated to start at shortstop and hit second. INF Adam Rosales took his spot in the lineup and in the field. Pinder is batting .236 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 21 RBIs in 41 games.

RHP Michael Brady was selected from Triple-A Nashville before Saturday's game against the Yankees. This marks Brady's first career call-up to the major leagues. He has started and relieved in the minor leagues but will be in the A's bullpen. Brady was drafted by the Marlins in 2009 out of the University of California as an infielder but switched to pitcher in 2010. He signed a minor league contract with Oakland on Nov. 15, 2016. Brady is 26-38 with a 3.10 ERA in 283 career minor league appearances, all but 40 in relief. He struck out 515 and walked 85 in 508 innings.

RHP Jesse Hahn (3-4) struggled Saturday with his command but improved to 2-0 in three starts since returning from a stint on the disabled list with a strained right triceps. Hahn gave up two runs on three hits over five innings with six strikeouts and three walks in a 5-2 victory against the Yankees at the Oakland Coliseum. The Yankees had runners on base in four of Hahn's five innings, but he stranded five of them. Hahn exited after throwing 105 pitches. "I think I can be a little more efficient there, keep my pitch count down so I can go a little deeper in that ballgame, but everything worked out in our favor," Hahn said.

3B Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in his third career major league game on Saturday, a 5-2 victory against the Yankees. The rookie had his first multi-hit game and first extra-base hit in the big leagues. He's batting .273 with three RBIs.

RHP Chris Bassitt (Tommy John surgery) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday. Bassitt's recovery appears to be back on track after his rehab stint at Triple-A Nashville was shut down last month. "He threw great," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "This is as good as he's felt throughout this whole process. You're going to have some hurdles along the way when you have Tommy John, and some aches and some pains and so forth. I think it was prudent that we shut him down for a while because that's as lively as I've seen the baseball come out of his hand since he started this process." Melvin said he still hopes to have Bassitt pitch for the A's this season but that he might be limited to a relief role after being shut down for so long."

RHP Santiago Casilla was hit in the left shoulder by a foul ball in the A's dugout on Saturday during a 5-2 victory against the Yankees. Casilla, the A's closer, had X-rays, which were negative. "He's OK," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's a tough guy, but that was pretty scary for a minute because it came in there pretty good." Melvin said Casilla was unavailable to pitch Saturday even before being hit by the foul ball.

RF Matt Joyce hit his fifth career leadoff home run on Saturday in a 5-2 victory against the Yankees. Joyce launched RHP Masahiro Tanaka's first-pitch fastball into the seats in right field for his eighth home run of the season. Joyce's leadoff homer was his first since Sept. 24, 2013, against New York at Yankee Stadium off RHP Hiroki Kuroda. He reached base safely in a game five times for the first time since June 29, 2014, against Baltimore when he had five hits.