Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman, on the disabled list since May 30 with a strained throwing shoulder, has shown progress. "We're on the other side of maybe the inflammation of the soreness he's feeling," Oakland manager Melvin said. Graveman is on the DL for the second time this season with a shoulder injury. Graveman is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts this season.

RHP Andrew Triggs, on the disabled list since June 10 with a strained left hip, will get a cortisone shot, manager Bob Melvin said. He has lost four straight starts and is 5-6 with a 4.27 ERA this season.

LF Khris Davis registered his 15th multi-hit game and his 16th go-ahead RBI with a home run in the third to put the A's up 4-2. It was his 18th homer of the year.

RHP Santiago Casilla said his left shoulder was still sore before Sunday's game after being hit by a foul ball Saturday, but he's OK to pitch. Of the fluke incident, Casilla said, "I saw the ball coming at my head. I have to be more careful."

RF Matt Joyce continued to excel in the leadoff spot with two more hits, including a double in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to six games. He recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season and is 15 for 37 (.405) over his last 12 games. Joyce, who hit his fifth career leadoff home run on Saturday, and was 3 for 3, has been a catalyst for the A's surge after transitioning to the leadoff spot. "That's a key," manager Bob Melvin says of Joyce's production. "You've seen the last several games here where we?ve had some guys on base early in the game, and it's impactful."