Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (strained right shoulder) played catch from 105 feet. He'll pitch off flat ground later this week and, if all goes well, could throw a bullpen session this weekend, Nick Paparesta, Oakland's head athletic trainer, said Monday. Graveman, Oakland's Opening Day starter this season, has been on the disabled list since May 26. This is his second stint on the DL because of a strained right shoulder. "Right now we're trending in the right direction and we're just going to try to take it day by day. It's gotten a lot better. This is my sixth or seventh day throwing. I'm happy where it's at, but once again, we can't rush it back. Just make sure I'm 100 percent when I get back."

RHP Ryan Dull (strained right knee) is running pain-free and might be cleared for a bullpen session this week, said Nick Paparesta, Oakland's head athletic trainer. Dull was scheduled to be examined Monday night by Dr. Will Workman, the A's team orthopedist. "We plan on pushing him ahead with some throwing off the mound later this week as long as the checkup goes well," Paparesta said. Dull has been on the disabled list since May 20. He is 2-2 with a 6.82 ERA in 18 relief appearances.

RHP Daniel Gossett (0-2) gave up two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings in his second career major-league start, a 4-1 loss to Houston on Monday night in Oakland. He struck out six and walked none. In his first start, Gossett allowed seven runs on six hits over 3 1/3 innings in an 11-6 loss at Miami on June 14. "A lot more focus," Gossett said of his second start. "I realized that every pitch deserves every bit of focus I've got. I was able to stay focused throughout the game and on every pitch. That was a key learning point." Gossett was called up from Triple-A Nashville and replaced injured RHP Andrew Triggs (strained left hip) in the rotation.

SS Marcus Semien (right wrist surgery) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Friday for Class A Stockton. He has been on the disabled list since April 15. "I've never done a rehab assignment," Semien said Monday. "I just want to go play and see where I'm at. I'm just looking forward to playing. It's a long process with this injury, but we're really starting to get closer and closer to being back here in the big leagues. We're going to take as much time as we need on the rehab assignment to make sure it's right."

3B Matt Chapman (left knee infection) missed Monday's game against Houston and is being treated orally with antibiotics. "We'll see how it does in the next 24 hours," said Nick Paparesta, Oakland's head athletic trainer, before the game. Chapman was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday and started all four games during a series sweep of the Yankees at the Coliseum. He is hitting .214 with three RBIs and two runs.

RHP Santiago Casilla, who was hit by a foul ball on his left shoulder on Saturday, was available to pitch out of the bullpen Monday against Houston, according to manager Bob Melvin. Casilla, Oakland's closer, did not get into the 4-1 loss to the Astros.

2B Jed Lowrie hit his team-high 23rd double of the season Monday night in a 4-1 loss to Houston in Oakland. Lowrie is batting .319 with 13 doubles and 16 RBIs in his past 28 games. For the season he is batting .287 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs.

RF Matt Joyce extended his hitting streak to seven games with a double in the sixth inning of a 4-1 loss to Houston on Monday night at the Oakland Coliseum. Joyce went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Over his past 13 games, he is batting .499 (16-for-40).