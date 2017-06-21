Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Chad Pinder hit his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot in the third inning of an 8-4 loss to Houston. Pinder hit a 448-foot blast into the left-center field seats off Astros rookie RHP Francis Martes. In only 44 games, PInder has nine doubles and 24 RBIs, along with his nine homers.

RHP Sonny Gray (2-3) gave up five runs -- all in the first inning -- on seven hits over five innings in an 8-4 loss to Houston on Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum. He struck out five, walked four and threw 108 pitches, 60 for strikes. Gray is 0-2 over his past five starts and hasn't won a game since May 24 against Miami. "In the first, I kind of got away from the game plan a little bit and started to leave some balls kind of over the middle more," Gray said. "After that, I was able to battle through a couple innings and get through five, but I really dug us a big hole there in the first. Against a team like that and an offense like that, giving them a five-spot in the first, it's tough on the rest of the guys." Gray gave up five hits in the first, including a leadoff homer to RF George Springer.

LF Khris Davis went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run in an 8-4 loss to Houston on Tuesday night. Davis had his third three-hit game of the season. He leads the A's in home runs (18) and RBIs (46).

RHP Michael Brady made his major-league debut Tuesday night, pitching the ninth inning of an 8-4 loss to Houston. Brady gave up one run on DH Carlos Beltran's solo home run to right. He had no walks or strikeouts.

3B Matt Chapman (left knee infection) missed his second straight game and continue being treated with antibiotics. "It's getting better," the rookie said. "It's better than yesterday." A's manager Bob Melvin said Chapman is still day-to-day. "We targeted potentially Thursday to start," Melvin said. "So we'll see how we get there." Chapman made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Yankees and started all four games in the series, batting .214 with one double and three RBIs.