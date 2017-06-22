Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea (6-4) allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking two, as his career-high five-game winning streak ended in a 4-1 loss to Houston. Manaea fell to 0-2 in six starts against Houston despite allowing a combined eight earned runs. "It's just a really good ballclub and they're playing really good baseball right now, so you know that makes things more difficult," Manaea said. "But, at the end of the day, it's up to me to get these guys out. I trust my stuff. I just didn't get the job done tonight."

OF Ryan LaMarre, optioned to Triple-A Nashville on May 1, was released Wednesday. LaMarre, 28, appeared in three games earlier this season with the A's, including two starts in center field, after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels on April 23. He went hitless in seven at-bats. He batted .240./.328/.300 in 41 games for Nashville.

C Stephen Vogt made his fourth career appearance and first since 2014 in left field after pinch hitting for LF Rajai Davis in the seventh inning. It was his 21st career appearance in the outfield, 17th in right field. In the top of the eighth, the first four Astros hitters hit the ball to left. Two balls landed for hits, and Vogt caught two. "He's played outfield before, and I thought he handled every ball pretty well," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "In (2014) we had him out there quite a bit. It was more in right, but it kind of gave me an option."

SS Marcus Semien (right wrist surgery) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Friday night. Semien, who has been on the disabled list since April 15, is expected to start at shortstop and play five to seven innings. He'll likely alternate between shortstop and designated hitter early in his rehab stint. Semien had career highs for doubles (27), home runs (27) and RBIs (75) last season and played a career-high 159 games.

3B Matt Chapman (left knee infection) missed his third straight game Wednesday against Houston but is "feeling better," according to manager Bob Melvin. "We'll take it day to day. If it's not tomorrow, hopefully it's Chicago, but he is getting better." The A's will open a three-game series against the White Sox on Friday, one day after their series finale against Houston.

RF Matt Joyce returned to the starting lineup Wednesday against Houston after missing Tuesday's game with upper back tightness. Joyce went 0-for-3, snapping his seven-game hitting streak in a 5-1 loss to Houston. During his streak, Joyce hit .550 (11-for-20) with five runs, four doubles, one home run and one walk.