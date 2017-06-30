FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
July 1, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 2 months ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

DH Ryon Healy finished 1-for-4 with a leadoff single in the fourth inning. Healy eventually scored the lone run for the Athletics, marking the fourth consecutive game in which has scored. That represents his longest streak of the season.

CF Jaycob Brugman finished 1-for-4 with three strikeouts, but his lone hit, a single in the sixth inning, preceded his first career stolen base. Brugman, a 17th-round selection by the Athletics in 2003, made his major league debut June 9.

RHP Chris Bassitt pitched without issue during a rehab appearance for High-A Stockton on Wednesday night. Bassitt, who worked one inning, underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2016.

1B Yonder Alonso was unavailable with lingering soreness after fouling a ball off his right knee in the eighth inning Wednesday night. Alonso, who is the best chance to represent Oakland in the All-Star Game, remains day-to-day.

