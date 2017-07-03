Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea gave up two runs on six hits, including a home run, over 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision Sunday in Oakland's 4-3, 12-inning loss to Atlanta. He struck out six, walked two and threw 104 pitches. He's 6-1 over his past nine starts. Manaea is 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA in 15 starts overall.

RHP Paul Blackburn, who pitched a gem in his major-league debut on Saturday against Atlanta, will remain in the rotation. Blackburn will replace RHP Jesse Hahn, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. Blackburn allowed one unearned run over six innings and got a no-decision in a 4-3 loss Saturday. A's manager Bob Melvin was impressed by the rookie's debut and said he wanted to see him make at least one more start. "He looked real composed yesterday, for a guy that you thought maybe some nerves would be involved," Melvin said. "Worked quick, made a good play, fields his position well. Quick to the plate, a lot of the intangible things sometimes younger guys have trouble with. But not only that, he was economical. He threw the ball over the plate and made them hit the ball. It was impressive to see." The A's acquired Blackburn from Seattle during the offseason in exchange for INF Danny Valencia. He was called up from Nashville on Saturday. "I don't really feel like it's hit me yet," Blackburn said of being in the big leagues. "I think playing with a lot of these guys, and definitely in spring training, has kind of helped a lot coming up here. It's been fun. The couple days I've been up here it's been awesome."

RHP Zach Neal was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. Neal began his second stint of the season with Oakland. From May 24 to June 16, he had an 8.56 ERA in five relief appearances. After being optioned to Nashville on June 17, Neal went 0-2 with a 5.54 ERA and .411 opponents batting average in three games, including two starts with the Sounds. He'll work out of the bullpen for the A's and provide some long relief.

3B Ryon Healy left Sunday's game against Atlanta after the bottom of the second inning with upper back spasms. He's day-to-day. According to A's manager Bob Melvin, Healy's back has been bothering him for a few days. Healy is batting .275 with 18 doubles, 19 homers and 51 RBIs. He ranks second on the team in all three categories.

INF/OF Chad Pinder (strained left hamstring) ran on Sunday for the first time since going on the 10-day disabled list on June 24. "We're feeling a little bit better about where we are with him right now," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "No real timetable, but I think after running today like he did then maybe the training staff will come up with some kind of an activity schedule baseball-wise for him pretty soon." Pinder is batting .234 with 10 doubles, nine homers and 25 RBIs in 47 games with the A's.

LF/DH Khris Davis hit his 23rd home run of the season Sunday, a solo shot to right-center field in the seventh inning of a 4-3, 12-inning loss to Atlanta. Davis launched RHP Julio Teheran's first pitch over the fence. He became the first Oakland Athletic to hit at least 23 homers before the All-Star break since Mark McGwire hit 31 in 1997. Davis went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

SS Marcus Semien (fractured right wrist) will likely be reinstated from the disabled list before the All-Star break, A's manager Bob Melvin said Sunday. Melvin pointed to the A's four-game series at Seattle on June 6-9 as the target for Semien's return. Semien has been on the disabled list since April 15. He began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton then moved to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. He went 2-for-5 with a walk-off single and two RBIs in the Sounds' 5-4 win against Oklahoma City and played all nine innings in the field for the first time during his rehab assignment. "We'll get a few more of those before he comes back, but we're probably in a position here fairly soon, before the break, to get him back," Melvin said.

RHP Jesse Hahn was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. In each of his past two starts, both losses to Houston, Hahn lasted only two innings. He gave up a combined 16 runs on 15 hits, including three home runs. Hahn is 3-6 with a 5.30 ERA in 14 games, including 13 starts for the A's. "I'm a little frustrated about it," Hahn said of his demotion. "I'm just going to keep my head up high and continue to pitch the way I pitch. I was kind of judged on two starts here. I'm not going to say they are unfair, but they feel unfair to me. I think I've been having a good year and I feel good about everything. So I think I just have to put those last two starts in the past and get back to doing what I'd been doing leading up to that point." RHP Paul Blackburn, who gave up one unearned run over six innings against Atlanta on Saturday in his major-league debut, will remain in the rotation and take Hahn's spot. "Well, we wanted to take another look at Blackburn," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He pitched really well and Jesse struggled a little bit here recently. Finding some consistency is going to be the key for him. We've seen him really good, and we've seen him have some tough outings, but I think it was more about getting another chance to see Blackburn pitch."

3B Matt Chapman (left knee cellulitis) went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter for Class A Stockton on Saturday in his first rehab game. He started at third base for the Ports on Sunday night. "He felt good yesterday," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Got four at-bats DHing. He'll play in the field today and then we'll see where we're at after that." There's a chance Chapman could be activated from the disabled list Monday when the A's open a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox.

1B Yonder Alonso was named to the American League All-Star team on Sunday, his first career all-star selection. Alonso, 30, has hit a career-high 17 home runs. He's batting .280 with 38 RBIs. The All-Star Game will be held in Alonso's home town of Miami this year. "I'm just so fortunate and obviously so blessed to have the opportunity to represent the Oakland A's and all the guys here. I'm going back to my home where I grew up. It means a lot to me."