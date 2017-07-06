Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Franklin Barreto played his 11th game and made his 10 start Wednesday since being called up from Triple-A Nashville on June 24, but there's a chance the rookie could be sent down when injured SS Marcus Semien (broken right wrist) comes off the disabled list during Oakland's upcoming four-game series at Seattle, which begins Thursday. "At some point in time he might not be here this year, based on the Marcus situation, but regardless, this was great experience for him if, indeed, he is the guy that goes down," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Barreto hit his first career walk-off home run Tuesday in a 7-6 victory against the White Sox. Barreto, 21, became the youngest A's player to hit a walk-off homer since Jimmie Foxx at age 20 on May 14, 1928, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. On Wednesday he went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in a 7-4 win against Chicago.

3B/1B Ryon Healy (upper back spasms) missed his third straight start Wednesday against the White Sox but took ground balls before the game and continued to make progress. "Still a little stiff," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We were waiting for a little while to see on the lineup whether or not he'll be in there. Not in there to start." Healy did not make an appearance in the A's 7-4 win.

CF Jaycob Brugman hit his second career home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning of a 7-4 win against the White Sox. Brugman sent RHP Mike Pelfrey's 3-2 pitch over the right-center field fence at the Oakland Coliseum. The rookie hit his first home on June 24 on the road off White Sox RHP James Shields. Brugman went 2-for-3 and walked.

C Josh Phegley was placed on the paternity list and missed Wednesday's game against the White Sox. Phegley is expected to miss the next two games, both on the road against Seattle. He's batting .200 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 43 games this season. C Ryan Lavarnway was selected from Triple-A Nashville and took Phegley's roster spot.

RHP Sonny Gray (4-4) allowed two runs on three hits over six innings, struck out five and walked two in his third straight quality start, a 7-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at the Oakland Coliseum. Gray pitched a gem despite a slight case of stomach flu. "I didn't feel great, but you're not going to feel great all the time," Gray said. "It's just something you're going to have to get through." Gray started the season on the disabled list with a strained right shoulder and didn't make his first start until May 2. It took him some time to get untracked, but in his past three starts he's allowed four earned runs over 21 innings with 15 strikeouts and four walks. "I think I just got into a little bit of a groove, a little bit of a rhythm," Gray said. "Throwing a lot of fastballs that kind of move both ways. A lot of ground balls, and that's when I'm at my best. I'm not necessarily going to strike a lot of people out, but I'm going to get a lot of groundballs. I've been getting that a lot lately."

C Ryan Lavarnway was selected from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and took the roster spot of C Josh Phegley, who was placed on the paternity list. Lavarnway, 29, is batting .274 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 61 games for Nashville. Lavarnway is a .196 career hitter in 134 major league games with Boston (2011-14), Baltimore (2015) and Atlanta (2015). "He has a veteran presence to him," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He understands how to run a pitching staff and actually swung the bat pretty well for us (in spring training). Any time you have a guy that has some experience at the big league level and gets the catching end of it, that's a good third guy to have in your system."

SS Marcus Semien (broken right wrist) will be activated from the disabled list during the A's four-game series at Seattle, which begins Thursday, A's manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday. Melvin, however, has yet determine a specific day. Semien went 2-for-5 with a home run and scored two runs during a rehab game Tuesday for Triple-A Nashville at Colorado Springs. "He's played multiple nine innings in a row," Melvin said. "He'll be ready to go soon." Semien has been on the disabled list since Aril 15. Semien was not in Nashville's starting lineup or listed on its roster Wednesday against Colorado Spring, a sign that he was likely traveling to Seattle on Wednesday.

OF Rajai Davis had a career-high matching four stolen bases Wednesday in a 7-4 victory against the White Sox. Davis has a team-high 14 stolen bases. He went 2-for-4 and scored a run.

2B Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored once Wednesday in a 7-4 victory against the White Sox. Lowie raised his batting average to .284. He finished one hit shy of matching his career high. Lowrie had his 26th multi-hit game and seventh multi-RBI games of the season.