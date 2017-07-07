Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman, who is on the disabled list for the second time this season with a strained right shoulder, threw two 20-pitch innings Thursday in Arizona, A's manager Bob Melvin said. Graveman, whose latest stint on the DL started May 26, is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts in 2017.

RHP Ryan Dull, who has been on the disabled list with a strained right knee since May 20, is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday in Arizona, A's manager Bob Melvin said. Dull was 2-2 with a 6.32 ERA in 18 relief appearances before being injured.

RHP Andrew Triggs was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He was placed on the disabled list June 10 with a strained left hip. He is 5-6 with a 4.27 ERA this season.

RHP Paul Blackburn earned his first major league victory Thursday in his second start. Blackburn scattered eight hits in 7 2/3 innings and allowed just a solo home run by Seattle's Mitch Haniger. Blackburn said he was more nervous against the Mariners than in his debut Saturday against Atlanta. "I had a lot more anxiety before going out to pitch," Blackburn said. "I took a lot of deep breaths."

RHP Jharel Cotton was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what the team called a blister on his right thumb. Manager Bob Melvin said the problem is actually a callous that developed next to the blister. Melvin said he doesn't expect Cotton (5-8, 5.17 ERA) to miss much time. "The plan is to pitch him in the first five days of the second half," said Melvin, "but who knows how these things go."

SS Marcus Semien was reinstated from the disabled list after being out since April 15 with a fractured scaphoid bone. "You look at our lineup, we've got a little more length and oomph, too," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "It's always good to get your shortstop back." Semien batted second Thursday and went 1-for-4 and scored twice in a 7-4 victory.

RHP Chris Smith, 36, will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to make his first major league start Saturday, A's manager Bob Melvin said. Smith will be taking the place of injured RHP Jharel Cotton. Smith has pitched in more than 300 games in 14 seasons in the minors, but made just 63 major league relief appearances since making his debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2008. "For what he's been through ... he's going to be really excited about (starting)," Melvin said. "He's been in the minor leagues a long time."