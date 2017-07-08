Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea (7-5) took the loss Friday despite allowing just three runs in seven innings. He allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out three. It was his eighth quality start of the season. "All things considered he gave us seven innings when it looked like he might give us four, and really should have given up one run," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "There are times when he doesn't have his good stuff, and he ends up pitching like that. For a young kid, he's come a long way and now he's able to battle and get through tough stretches. He pitched well enough to win that game, for sure."

LHP Sean Manaea (7-5) took the loss Friday despite allowing just three runs in seven innings. He allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out three. It was his eighth quality start of the season. "All things considered he gave us seven innings when it looked like he might give us four, and really should have given up one run," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "There are times when he doesn't have his good stuff, and he ends up pitching like that. For a young kid, he's come a long way and now he's able to battle and get through tough stretches. He pitched well enough to win that game, for sure."

2B Marcus Semien hit a two-run double Friday in his second game since coming off the disabled list. Semien had missed 74 games since April 15 with a broken scaphoid bone. "Any time you came back it's going to be a little rusty to start, I think he felt that way (Thursday)," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "I think (Friday) he looked a lot more comfortable. You know, your first game back it's going to be shake off the cobwebs a little bit, minor leagues are minor leagues. But I think he looked and felt a lot better."

CF Rajai Davis allowed Seattle to score the go-ahead run with one out in the third inning Friday on Kyle Seager's shallow fly ball with the bases loaded. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano, who has been nursing a sore quad, tagged from third and scored to make it 3-2 on the sacrifice fly as Davis double-pumped before throwing in the ball. "He just thought there were two outs," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Davis.

RHP Chris Smith, 36, admits when he got the call to start Saturday for the A's, he thought someone had made a mistake. He was summoned into the office of Triple-A Nashville manager Ryan Christenson with the Sounds playing in Colorado Springs and told he wouldn't be starting Friday's Pacific Coast League game. "He told me I wasn't going to throw Friday, but throw Saturday in Seattle," Smith said. "I'm like, ‘What? They know I've never started a game in the big leagues in my life? Sure they've got the right guy?' He checked the e-mail and said, ‘Yes, you idiot.'" And that's how Smith, a veteran of 15 professional seasons with 63 career relief appearances in the major leagues, learned of his first start.

RF Matt Joyce went 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch Friday. Joyce has reached base safely in 26 of his past 27 games, including 15 in a row. He's batting .275 during the streak with four home runs and eight RBIs.