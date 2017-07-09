Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Franklin Barreto, considered the Athletics' top prospect, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Barreto hit .190 in 11 games, with two home runs and four RBIs. He homered in his debut June 24 against the Chicago White Sox. "I thought he did really well," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "The batting average, he would like to have a little higher, but (he) impressed right away with his first game. Hit a walk-off in his last game at home, and we know he's going to be a very impactful guy for us." Melvin said he had a "great" conversation with Barreto before he left the clubhouse. "The chore for him the next time he is up here is to stay for good. My guess is that could be the case. I think it's good that he got a taste of the big leagues."

C Josh Phegley was reinstated from the paternity list, with C Ryan Lavarnway designated for assignment to make room on the roster.

C Ryan Lavarnway was designated for assignment when C Josh Phegley was reinstated from the paternity list. Lavarnway had his contract purchased from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and got into one game, going 0-for-2.

SS Marcus Semien, who missed 74 games with a fractured scaphoid bone, hit his first home run of the season Saturday. The ball just eluded leaping Seattle LF Ben Gamel and bounced off the top of the wall and over. He certainly likes hitting against the Mariners, as he has eight career home runs against them and 21 RBIs. The homers are tied for the most against any opponent (he also has eight against the Los Angeles Angels) and the RBIs are the most against any other team.

RHP Chris Smith pitched six innings in his first big league start, allowing three runs. "That was goal, six innings with three runs," the 36-year-old Smith said. "To do that in the big leagues ... that's a personal pat on the back." Smith, who had made 63 relief appearances since breaking in with the Boston Red Sox in 2008, allowed six hits, walked one and struck out four. He left with the score tied 3-3. "I thought he pitched great," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "I mean, that's not the easiest of lineups. ... He did every bit of his job and probably a little more. It was fun to see."

1B Yonder Alonso, who will be the Athletics' lone representative in the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Miami, hit his 20th home run of the season Saturday -- a 410-foot shot to right field. He became the ninth player in the American League and the 21st in the majors to reach that mark.