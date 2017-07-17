Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea (8-5) pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking three in a 7-3 victory against Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. Manaea improved to 3-0 for his career against the Indians and beat them for the second time this year. In those three wins, he allowed a combined three runs on 11 hits over 21 innings with 25 strikeouts and six walks. "Today was the best game I've had with my slider," Manaea said. "I'm finally starting to feel comfortable with it, being able to throw it for strikes, being able to throw it 3-2, getting swinging strikes on it. I don't know if they don' see the ball well or what. It's fun going against a really good team and being able to have some success."

RHP Jharel Cotton (right thumb blister) will make a rehab appearance Wednesday for Triple-A Nashville. He has been on the disabled list since July 4 but threw a bullpen session Sunday with no issues. RHP Chris Smith will fill in again for Cotton on Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

LHP Jesus Luzardo, a minor league prospect, was acquired Sunday from the Washington Nationals as part of a five-player trade. The A's also received RHP Blake Treinen and minor league 3B/SS Sheldon Nurse in exchange for a pair of late-innings relievers, LHP Sean Doolittle and RHP Ryan Madson. Luzardo was drafted by Washington in the third round in 2016, despite undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 22, 2016. Luzardo, 19, is 1-0 with a 1..32 ERA in three starts for the Nationals Gulf Coast Rookie League team. He has 15 strikeouts and no walks in 13 2/3 innings. He was listed as the Nationals 10th best prospect by MLB.com. "Lazario was a guy that we projected as a first round pick the year that he came out of the draft," said Billy Bean, Oakland's executive vice president, baseball operations. He had Tommy John. The Nationals drafted him in the third round and still compensated him for his potential as opposed to his draft position. He went through the rehab. Credit to the Nationals, They've had success with some of their Tommy John guys. It just worked out that we were able to see every one of Lazaro's starts. We actually asked for him in May and they refused even before he had gotten back on a mound. He's a pretty exciting guy and he's got a chance to be really, really good. He's a long way away but he's very, very talented."

SS/3B Sheldon Neuse, a minor league prospect, was acquired Sunday from the Washington Nationals as part of a five-player trade. The A's also received RHP Blake Treinen and minor league LHP Jesus Luzardo in exchange for a pair of veteran late-innings relievers, LHP Sean Doolittle and RHP Ryan Madson. Neuse hit .291 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs in 77 games for Class A Hagerstown. He appeared in 43 games at shortstop and 33 at third base. The Nationals drafted Neuse, 22, in the second round in 2016 out of the University of Oklahoma. He was rated by MLB.com as the Nationals' sixth best prospect. "Neuse was a guy that we really liked in the draft last year," said Billy Beane, Oakland's executive vice president, baseball operations. "He's had a good first year. Signed as a shortstop and we'll probably play him at short and third." Neuse, according to Beane, "has the ability" to play second base, too.

RHP Blake Treinen was traded to Oakland along with two prospects on Sunday in exchange for RHP Ryan Madson and LHP Sean Doolittle. Treinen ranked second in the major leagues in double-play grounders this season. In 185 appearances for the Nats since 2014, Treinen went 8-11 with a 3.39 ERA.

RHP Blake Treinen was acquired Sunday from the Washington Nationals, along with minor league SS/3B Sheldon Neuse and minor league LHP Jesus Luzardo, in exchange for LHP Sean Doolittle and RHP Ryan Madson. Treinen was 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA and three saves in 37 relief appearances for the Nationals this season. He was drafted by the A's in the seventh round in 2011 but traded to Washington on Jan 16, 2013, as part of a three-deal trade. Treinen, a power pitcher with mid-to-high 90s heat, will fill a role as a setup man for the A's. He is expected to report to Oakland on Monday. "As soon as we made the trade I got calls from two other teams trying to acquire him from us," said Billy Bean, Oakland's executive vice president, baseball operations. "We said no. We're familiar with him. He's got a big arm. He certainly helps (manager) Bob (Melvin) immediately. Listen, some of the things that have gone on in Washington were pretty well publicized. Some of those guys are very talented but have got in a rut. A good change of scenery for him. But his stuff's very, very good." In four seasons with the Nationals, Treinen, 29, is 8-11 with four saves and a 3.39 ERA in 185 games.

RHP Simon Castro was selected from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday and allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts in the ninth inning of a 7-3 victory against Cleveland. Castro was 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and four saves in 33 games with Nashville. Over his past 10 games with the Sounds, he did not allow an earned run over 11 innings. Castro went 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA in 15 career major league relief appearances with the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies. "We were really impressed by him in spring training, not only the performance he gave us but the enthusiasm," said A's manager Bob Melvin. "I know he's excited being back in the big leagues."

RHP Chris Bassitt (Tommy John surgery) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville. He pitched two innings Sunday and gave up four runs on five hits. If he returns to the A's this season, it will likely be as a reliever.

2B Jed Lowrie hit his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot leading off the third inning in a 7-3 victory against Cleveland on Sunday. Lowrie is the fifth A's player to reach double-figures in home runs, joining LF Khris Davis (25), 1B Yonder Alonso (21), INF Ryon Healy (19) and RF Matt Joyce (11). He has 39 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs.

RF Matt Joyce went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and scored a run Sunday in a 7-3 victory against Cleveland. The three-hit game was Joyce's third of the season. He had a two-run single in the eighth inning.