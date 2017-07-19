Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LF Khris Davis hit his 27th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Davis crushed LHP Blake Snell's first-pitch changeup 436 feet to straight-away center field. Six of Davis' past 10 hits have been home runs. Nine of his home runs this season have come on the first pitch in an at-bat. Davis also walked for the 45th time this season, setting a career high.

3B Matt Chapman committed the first error of his career in his 16th game Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay but responded by making a handful of stellar defensive plays. Chapman booted C Wilson Ramos' hard ground ball in the second inning, ending his streak of 44 chances without an error to begin his major-league career. In the top of the ninth, he made a diving stop to his right of 3B Evan Longoria's hot ground ball and strong throw to first, saving a leadoff double. "He's been terrific," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "The ball Longoria hits is a ball in the corner with just about anyone else. He's swinging a lot better, obviously playing great defense. Every now and then you're going to make an error, but he's been impactful."

OF Rajai Davis went 2-for-4, scored a run and stole two bases Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Davis has a team-high 17 stolen bases. He stole second and third in the first inning after a leadoff single. He is 4-for-4 in attempts to steal third base.

RHP Chris Smith, 36, pitched seven strong innings but settled for a no-decision Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Smith left the game with a 3-2 lead. He appeared headed for his second career major league win and first as a starter, but after RHP Blake Treinen pitched a perfect eighth inning, RHP Santiago Casilla (2-4) gave up two runs in the ninth. "I was thinking about all the tickets I left and all the people that wanted to see me," Smith said. "I was staying in the dugout to see them and take pictures. Then I was thinking about running the bases with my daughters. Kind of took my mind off of what was going on. But yeah, it's unfortunate." Smith's first 63 major league appearances came in relief. He has filled in twice for right-hander Jharel Cotton, who is on the disabled list with a blister on his right thumb. He struck out four and walked two. "He just keeps you off balance," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's not throwing 95, but he's on the corners, reads swings well, isn't afraid to throw his changeup in any count."

1B Yonder Alonso was named the A's recipient of the 2017 Heart and Hustle Award by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. According to the MLBPAA, the award honors "active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody its values, spirit and traditions." Alonso, who was the A's lone representative to the 2017 All-Star Game, said the award was "incredibly humbling."