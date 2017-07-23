Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

IF/DH Ryon Healy (face) didn't start Saturday but delivered a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning of the Athletics' 6-5 loss to the Mets. Healy was injured when he was hit on the left side of his face by a ground ball in the sixth inning of Friday's series opener. He remained on the field for a couple minutes before slowly walking off the field, but manager Bob Melvin said Healy passed all concussion tests and sat Saturday because the Athletics didn't have the designated hitter spot available at a National League park. Healy is batting .264 with 19 homers and 55 RBIs in 92 games this season.

RHP Jharel Cotton (right thumb blister) will make at least one more rehab start for Triple-A Nashville. Manager Bob Melvin said following Saturday night's 6-5 loss to the Mets that Cotton, who was a candidate to start for the Athletics on Monday, will instead start that night for Nashville. It will be the second rehab start for Cotton, who allowed four runs over 3 1/3 innings for Nashville on Wednesday. With Cotton remaining on a rehab assignment, RHP Chris Smith will start for the Athletics in the opener of a three-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays. Cotton, who was placed on the disabled list July 6 (retroactive to July 4), is 5-8 with a 5.17 ERA in 14 starts this season.

SS Chad Pinder (left hamstring) played in his third rehab game for Triple-A Nashville on Friday, when he went 1-for-3 with a solo homer. He is 2-for-10 since joining Nashville on Tuesday. Pinder likely would have played another game Saturday but Nashville was rained out. Manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that Pinder could return to the Athletics during a homestand that begins Friday. Pinder was injured June 23 and was placed on the 10-day disabled list the next day. He is batting .234 with nine homers and 25 RBIs in 47 games this season.

RHP Daniel Gossett will look to snap a four-start winless streak Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Athletics in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Gossett took the loss in his most recent start last Monday, when he allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over a career-high seven innings as the Athletics fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-2. Since recording his first major league win on June 24, Gossett is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA while pitching beyond the fifth inning just once. Gossett, who will be making his eighth career start Sunday, has never faced the Mets.