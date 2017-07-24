Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Ryan Dull (strained right knee) could return to the Athletics before the end of their four-game series against the Blue Jays, which begins Monday. Dull began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville last Wednesday and has struck out two over two perfect innings. He is expected to pitch at least once more for Nashville before the Athletics consider bringing him back to the majors. Dull, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 20, is 2-2 with a 6.32 ERA in 18 games this season.

INF/DH Ryon Healy (face) didn't play Sunday, when the Athletics edged the New York Mets 3-2. Healy was injured Friday when he was hit in the face by a ground ball but passed all concussion tests and singled as a pinch-hitter Saturday. He didn't start the last two games due mostly to the fact the Athletics didn't have the designated hitter spot while playing in a National League park. It is likely Healy will return to the lineup Monday, when the Athletics return to American League action by facing the Blue Jays. He is batting .264 with 19 homers and 55 RBIs in 92 games this season.

RHP Chris Bassitt (Tommy John surgery) continued his rehab Sunday afternoon, when he tossed a perfect inning of relief for Triple-A Nashville. It was the eighth straight time Bassitt has thrown two innings or fewer dating back to June 28. Bassitt has made 23 of his 29 big league appearances as a starter but is being groomed to work in the bullpen for the Athletics upon his return. He has allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings over three relief appearances for Nashville and is 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA in 13 games (nine starts) between Nashville and Class A Stockton. Bassitt was 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA in five starts for the Athletics last season before undergoing surgery on May 6, 2016.

RHP Chris Smith will make his third career start Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Athletics in the opener of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Smith didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out four over a career-high seven innings as the Athletics fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. The 36-year old Smith, who never made a major league start before being recalled by the Athletics on July 8, was in line to earn his second career win -- and his first since 2008 -- before RHP Santiago Casilla blew the save in the ninth. Smith made his lone career appearance against the Blue Jays on Aug. 23, 2008, when, as a member of the Boston Red Sox, he gave up four runs over 2 1/3 innings of relief.