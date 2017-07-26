Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Smith was recalled from Nashville Monday and INF/OF Matt Olson was optioned to the Triple-A club. This is Smith's second stint with the A's. He was selected from Nashville May 3 and appeared in 18 games, going 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 24 innings (15 strikeouts, 12 walks). He allowed just one earned run over his first eight innings but 17 earned runs over his final 16 innings before being optioned to Nashville July 1. In 14 relief appearances over two stints with Nashville, he is 4-1 with a 3.62 ERA. Smith started his second stint of the season with the A's Monday by pitching two innings of relief in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed one hit, one walk and no runs.

INF Ryon Healy hit an RBI single in the first inning of the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Monday and is 4-for-8 over his past three games. He had been 1-for-17 over his previous five games. The game Monday was his first start since Friday, when he was hit on the head by a ground ball. He was limited to one pinch hit appearance Saturday before starting as DH Monday.

INF/OF Matt Olson was optioned to Nashville Monday and RHP Josh Smith was recalled from the Triple-A club. Olson appeared twice as a pinch hitter during his most recent stint with the A's, including a pinch-hit single Sunday afternoon in the 3-2 win over the New York Mets. In 18 games with the A's this season, he is batting .196/.317/.451 with four home runs and nine RBIs. In 68 games at Nashville, he is batting .267/.370/.563 with 19 homers and 51 RBIs.

RHP Sonny Gray (6-4, 3.66 ERA) is 4-1 with a 1.62 ERA and a .155 opponents' batting average over his past five starts. He will be facing the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday in the second game of the four-game series at the Rogers Centre. He has fared better at home than away. In 10 starts at home, he is 5-2 with a 3.08 ERA and a .208 opponents' batting average. In five starts on the road he is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and a .274 opponents' batting average. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in five career starts against Toronto. He last faced the Blue Jays in Oakland July 16, 2016, when he earned the win in the 5-4 victory, allowing six hits, four walks and three runs in six innings.

INF Matt Chapman hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Monday. His five homers have come in the past nine games, including one each in his past three games.