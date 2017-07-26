Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (shoulder) made his second rehabilitation start Monday at Triple-A Nashville, allowing nine hits, one walk and seven runs (three earned) in three innings. He increased his pitch count to 65 after throwing 46 pitches July 19 in his first start. He is expected to make one more start with Nashville.

RHP Frankie Montas missed his second straight game Tuesday after remaining in New York with visa problems. The issue was straightened out Tuesday, but his flight arrived too late for his possible participation the 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

RHP Paul Blackburn (1-1, 2.88 ERA), who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville July 1, will make his fifth start of the season, and of his career Wednesday, in the third game of a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. He took the loss Friday against the New York Mets, allowing six hits, one walk and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. In his first three starts, he allowed five runs (four earned) for a 1.83 ERA. Hitters are 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position against him. He has never faced the Blue Jays. He was 5-6 with a 3.05 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) with Nashville.

OF Jaycob Brugman (sore neck) was scratched from the lineup Tuesday and was replaced by OF Rajai Davis in center field. "I just woke up and couldn't move it," Brugman said. "Really uncomfortable." Brugman was able to work out on the field before the game but did not get into the game.

OF Matt Joyce ended a 0-for-11 drought Tuesday in the 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays when he singled and doubled in his first two at-bats. He also had a walk in going 2-for-3. It was the 11th time this season that he had reached base safely three times in a game.