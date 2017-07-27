Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea (8-5, 3.82 ERA) is 7-2 with a 3.17 ERA over his past 12 starts dating to May 20. He was 1-3 with a 5.52 ERA in his first three starts. He is 4-0 with a 3.19 ERA in five starts against AL East teams this season and is 4-5 with a 4.08 ERA against all other teams. When he faces the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series at the Rogers Centre, he will be coming off a no-decision Saturday in Oakland's 6-5 loss to the New York Mets, allowing 10 hits, one walk and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He won his first start against the Blue Jays this season June 5 at Oakland, a 5-3 A's victory, when he allowed four hits, three walks and two runs while striking out seven in six innings. In two career outings (one start) against Toronto, he is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA.

RHP Ryan Dull (strained right knee) will be reinstated from the disabled list Thursday for the finale of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. A corresponding will be made Thursday to make room for Dull, who has been out since May 20. Dull is 2-2 with a 6.32 ERA in 18 games this season. Batters are hitting .233 against him and he has held right-handed hitters to a .225 average. "This is guy who at times last year was probably our most effective reliever," manager Bob Melvin said. "So, when you're down a couple of guys like we are, he will be an important cog."

C Josh Phegley (left oblique tightness) was a late scratch from the lineup from the game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and C Bruce Maxwell replaced him behind the plate and in the No. 8 spot in the lineup. He is batting .169 over his past 28 games after hitting .250 over his first 19. Overall, Phegley is batting .205/.246/.346 with three homers and seven RBIs in 47 games. Maxwell was 0-for-4 in the 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

RHP Chris Bassitt (Tommy John surgery) was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Bassitt has made 23 of his 29 big league appearances as a starter but is being prepared to work as a reliever. He has allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings over three relief appearances for Nashville and is 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA in 13 games (nine starts) between Nashville and Class A Stockton. Bassitt was 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA in five starts for the Athletics last season before undergoing surgery May 6, 2016. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 23. RHP Bobby Wahl (strained right shoulder) was moved to the 60-day DL to make room for him in the 40-man roster.