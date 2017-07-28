Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Ryan Dull (strained right knee) was reinstated from the disabled list Thursday and allowed one hit while striking out in two-thirds of an inning in the 8-4, 10-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Dull was 2-2 with a 6.32 ERA in 18 relief appearances when he was placed on the 10-day DL on May 20. He has a .233 opponents batting average but has issued nine walks in 15 2/3 innings while striking out 18. The 27-year-old right-hander began a rehabilitation assignment with the A's affiliate in the Arizona Rookie League on July 19 and was transferred to Triple-A Nashville on July 21. He made three relief appearances overall and did not allow a run in 3 2/3 innings.

RHP Daniel Gossett (2-5, 5.40 ERA) was selected from Triple-A Nashville on June 14 and is the sixth pitcher in Oakland history with five or more losses in his first eight career starts. He has allowed one home run in seven of starts. His 11 home runs allowed are tied for third in Oakland history by a pitcher in his first eight career games. He will be making his ninth start Friday when the Athletics open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Oakland. He was the winning pitcher Sunday in the 3-2 victory over the New York Mets when he allowed five hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. He had six strikeouts. He was 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 11 starts with Nashville.

C Josh Phegley (left oblique strain) was put on the 10-day disabled listThursday. He has appeared in 47 games with the A's this year, including 37 starts at catcher. He is hitting just .169 over his last 28 games after batting .250 over his first 19 contests. He was a late scratch from the game Wednesday because of tightness in the left oblique. Manager Bob Melvin said oblique injuries usually are not a short-term issue, so there is no time line for Phegley's expected return.

RHP John Axford was designated for assignment Thursday when the contact of C Ryan Lavarnway was selected from Triple-A Nashville. He was on the Opening Day roster but did not appear in a game before he was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 2 with a strained right shoulder. He was reinstated May 20 and went 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA and .310 opponents batting average in 22 relief appearances. Axford walked 17 batters in 21 innings while striking out 21. He is 34-33 with 144 saves and a 3.71 ERA in 493 career appearances in nine seasons with Milwaukee (2009-13), St. Louis (2013), Cleveland (2014), Pittsburgh (2014), Colorado (2015) and Oakland (2016-17). "That was a tough one," manager Bob Melvin said. "Everyone is really fond of John Axford around here. Admittedly, even he would tell you his performance this year hasn't been great up to this point, but if you're around us and understand who he is, he's a great resource for younger players, he handles himself beautifully in the clubhouse. He's all about the team. ... I'd be surprised if he didn't get a chance (with another team) this year. He still throws 97 mph, he's just having a little trouble locating, he's closed before. We will miss him around here, we wish him the best. My guess is he'll sign somewhere else."

C Ryan Lavarnway was selected from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday to replace C Josh Phegley (left oblique strain), who went on the disabled list Thursday. RHP John Axford was designated for assignment Thursday to make room for Lavarnway on the 40-man roster. Lavarnway has appeared in one game with Oakland this year, going 0-for-2 on July 7 while Phegley was away from the team on paternity leave. He was originally selected July 5 and designated for assignment July 8 before being outrighted to Nashville on July 14. He is hitting .262 with six home runs and 25 RBI in 67 games with the Sounds.

SS Marcus Semien was 3-for-4 with an RBI single Thursday in the 8-4, 10-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his second game this season with at least three hits. He had four hits Friday against the New York Mets.