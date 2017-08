RHP Kendall Graveman was activated from the 10-day disabled list in order to make Thursday's scheduled start against the San Francisco Giants. Graveman, who was Oakland's Opening Day starter, has missed the past two-plus months due to a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts.

RHP Daniel Gossett was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. Gossett was 3-6 with a 5.09 ERA in 10 starts for the Athletics.