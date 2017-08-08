Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Boog Powell, acquired by the Athletics on Sunday in the deal that sent 1B Yonder Alonso to the Mariners, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Powell, 24, hit .194 (7-for-36) with two RBIs in 23 games over three stints with Seattle this season as he made his major league debut. He spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Tacoma, batting .340 with six home runs and 33 RBIs in 58 games.

C Ryan Lavarnway, designated for assignment by Oakland on Saturday, was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. He was 2-for-9 in five games for the A's.