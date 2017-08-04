Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was activated from the 10-day disabled list in order to make Thursday’s scheduled start against the San Francisco Giants. Graveman, who was Oakland’s Opening Day starter, has missed the past two-plus months due to a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts.

RHP Kendall Graveman, activated Thursday to start, lasted just two innings, the second-shortest start of his career. The shortest start was 1 1/3 innings on July 26, 2015, and it also featured the Giants as the opponents. Graveman and LHP Sean Manaea could be the A’s co-aces with Sonny Gray gone, at least as manager Bob Melvin sees it. “When you lose somebody like (Gray), it’s nice to get a guy like Kendall back. It’s nice to have two (with Manaea) instead of just one.”

RHP Daniel Gossett was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. Gossett was 3-6 with a 5.09 ERA in 10 starts for the Athletics.

RHP Daniel Gossett was sent down to make room on the roster for RHP Kendall Graveman. Manager Bob Melvin made it clear “it has nothing to do with the fact that he deserved to be sent down.” Gossett was coming off his best game of the year, seven innings in a 6-1 win over the Giants on Wednesday. “I explained to him when you give up a run, you typically go to the minor leagues,” Melvin deadpanned. “No, it’s more about the scheduling right now. We didn’t want to put him in the bullpen right now; and, with the off days coming up, the guys who are in the rotation right now will continue to pitch.”

LF Khris Davis was back in the lineup Thursday after getting a day off to rest a troublesome hamstring problem. The injury isn’t cured, but he’s back. “Sometimes you just need a mental day off, and yesterday was part of that,” manager Bob Melvin said.