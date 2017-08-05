Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was reinstated from the DL Thursday had had his second shortest start ever, going two innings and allowing eight hits and seven runs in a 11-2 loss to the Giants. “I didn’t execute some off-speed pitches like I should,” he said. “I threw a lot of strikes but I don’t think the movement was quite there. They found some barrels and did a good job getting to some pitches inside. As a starter we have to set the tone and set the pace. I didn’t do that tonight.”

C Dustin Garneau, who began the season with the Rockies but has been playing at Triple-A Albuquerque, was claimed off waivers by the Oakland A‘s. Tom Murphy began the season on the disabled list, Garneau was on Colorado’s Opening Day roster. When catcher Tony Wolters went on the seven-day concussion disabled list May 3, the Rockies added C Ryan Hanigan to their roster. When Wolters was reinstated May 16, the Rockies decided to keep Hanigan and optioned Garneau to Albuquerque. In 22 games with the Rockies, including seven starts, Garneau hit .206 with seven doubles, one homer and six RBIs. He played parts of the past three seasons with the Rockies and hit .199 in 68 games with 16 doubles, four homers and 20 RBIs. In 36 games this year at Albuquerque, Garneau hit .281 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs.

RHP Daniel Gossett (3-6, 5.17) was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Manager Bob Melvin will go with a four-man rotation briefly with the schedule offering some off days.

RHP Blake Treimen, obtained from Washington in the deal that sent Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to the Nationals, allowed just one earned run in his first nine appearances with the A‘s, allowing just four hits in 9 1/3 innings before the Angels touched him for three hits Friday.