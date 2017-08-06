Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Dustin Garneau, claimed off waivers from Colorado, started Saturday against the Angels. The A’s have struggled behind the plate in

RHP Paul Blackburn threw 6 2/3 shutout innings in the A’s 4-0 win over the Angels Saturday. He allowed just five hits and didn’t walk any one. It was his seventh major league start and his fifth quality start. He’s gone at least six innings six times and has held the opponent to one run or less four times.

C Ryan Lavarnway was designated for assignment. He was 2-for-9 in five games for the A‘s.

CF Rajai Davis is hitting .338 with 15 runs scored. He has13 steals and three home runs in his last 22 games.

OF Matt Joyce received a two-game suspension without pay for directing a gay slur at a fan at Friday’s game against the Angels. He will be required to take part in an outreach group, and the A’s are donating $54,000 of Joyce’s salary to the same group. ``I sincerely apologize to the fans, the Oakland A‘s, MLB and most importantly the LGBTQ community for my comments and actions,“ Joyce’s statement said. ”A fan yelled vulgar and obscene words about me and my family and I let my frustrations and emotions get the better of me. I am beyond sorry for the inappropriate language that I used and understand and agree that those words should never come out of anyone’s mouth.‘’ Joyce, who played for the Angels in 2015, is hitting .227 with 14 home runs.