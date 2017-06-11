Healy, Pinder power A's past Rays in nightcap

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- With the Oakland Athletics desperate for a win, Sean Manaea once against proved to be the guy they could count on.

Manaea won his fifth consecutive start and Ryon Healy and Chad Pinder had home runs in the seventh inning to break open a close game and help the Athletics to a 7-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

The Athletics (27-35) gained a split in the doubleheader and snapped the Rays' four-game win streak.

Healy hit a solo homer to left field off Rays reliever Ryne Stanek to give the Athletics a 4-2 lead and Pinder added a two-run opposite-field shot, also off Stanek.

That was plenty of run support for Manaea (6-3), who gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings. He struck out five and threw 103 pitches, 67 for strikes.

Manaea has a 1.97 ERA during his win streak.

"The biggest thing for me is just being consistent, going deep into ballgames, and taking pressure off the bullpen," Manaea said. "Where I'm at right now, how I'm taking my routine and mentally, it's in a good spot."

Oakland took a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth after Jaycob Brugman reached on a bunt single and Khris Davis scored.

Tampa Bay (33-32) made the score 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Evan Longoria hit a solo shot, the 250th homer of his career.

"There aren't many players in this game who can say 250 and Evan is not anywhere close to stopping," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "We are fortunate to have him, a player who has performed as well as he has over his eight or nine years in the big leagues."

Brugman added his second RBI of the game in the ninth, a sacrifice fly that scored Davis.

The Athletics got on the board quickly against Rays starter Matt Andriese with an RBI single from Yonder Alonso that scored Healy for a 1-0 lead. Alonso was 7-for-10 in the doubleheader.

"That's a lot of hits," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. "A month's worth of hits for some people."

Tampa Bay answered in the bottom of the first with an RBI single from Longoria that scored Peter Bourjos.

Andriese was removed after the first inning with a strained right groin, the same injury he that forced him on the 10-day DL late last month. He was replaced by Chih-Wei Hu.

"It was the last pitch of the first inning," Andriese said. "It was the same feeling. I hadn't felt it all week. We went through the rehab process and all good. Nothing. Was going at it 100 percent and didn't feel it at warmups. And then the last pitch on the changeup. I felt it walking off the mound."

In the second inning, Josh Phegley hit a solo homer off Hu to give the Athletics a 2-1 lead.

Hu went four innings and gave up one run and two hits. He struck out five.

Andriese threw just 21 pitches and gave up a run and three hits.

Longoria's RBI single off Liam Hendriks in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the Rays to a 6-5 win in the first game of a doubleheader.

Longoria worked a full count and roped Hendriks' offering down the left-field line to score Bourjos and extend the Rays' win streak to four games.

"It's been quite a while since I got a walk-off hit so it felt good," Longoria said. "I was just thinking 'keep it simple.' I saw the ball pretty well in that at-bat. I got a mistake. The last one was right down the middle."

Austin Pruitt (5-1) pitched a scoreless 10th inning to get the win.

Oakland tied the score in the ninth inning when Healy ripped a double to the left-field corner off Rays closer Alex Colome that scored pinch-runner Rajai Davis to make it 5-5.

NOTES: The Rays activated RHP Matt Andriese (groin) from the 10-day DL before the second game of the doubleheader. ... Athletics RHP Andrew Triggs was placed on the 10-day DL with a left hip strain, a day after losing his fourth consecutive start ... The Rays added RHP Chih-Wei Hu from Triple-A Durham per MLB's 26th man rule. ... The Athletics called up OF Matt Olson from Triple-A Nashville and reinstated LHP Sean Doolittle (left shoulder) from the 10-day DL to be the 26th man. Doolittle pitched a scoreless eighth inning. ... Rays RHP Ryan Garton was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the first game of the doubleheader to make room for Andriese.