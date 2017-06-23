Preview: Athletics at White Sox

The Oakland Athletics hit the road following a historic homestand, one that started in such promising fashion with a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees. Anchored in the cellar of the American League West, the Athletics will look to halt a four-game skid when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Friday night in the first of three games.

Oakland is coming off a four-game sweep at the hands of the major league-leading Houston Astros, capped by Thursday's 12-9 loss that was only close after the Athletics put up six late runs. It marked only the second time in franchise history that the team played consecutive four-game series at home and was swept in the second after winning all four in the first. Chicago, which is kicking off a 10-game homestand, endured a rain delay of just under five hours in its series finale at Minnesota before beating up on the Twins 9-0 to avoid a sweep and end a three-game skid. Matt Davidson is on a tear for the White Sox, going 15-for-41 with seven homers and 11 RBIs over the past over the last 10 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (4-7, 5.40 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (3-5, 3.56)

Cotton halted a drought of more than six weeks without a victory last time out against the New York Yankees, allowing three runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Cotton was 0-4 in his previous five turns, allowing 20 earned runs in that span, and continues to have troubles with an inability to keep the ball in the park. Cotton has surrendered 12 of his 13 home runs in his last seven outings.

Pelfrey is coming off one of his best performances, matching his season high by going six innings and yielding one run and four hits to win at Toronto. It marked only the second start of the year in which Pelfrey did not allow a walk and boosted his record to 3-1 over his last seven appearances (six starts). Pelfrey has lost all four starts against the Athletics, sporting a 7.97 ERA.

Walk-Offs

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu homered for the third time in five games Thursday and has 12 RBIs in his last eight.

2. Oakland designated All-Star C Stephen Vogt for assignment.

3. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia went 7-for-13 against Minnesota to boost his AL-best batting average to .342.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Athletics 5