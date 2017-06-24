Preview: Athletics at White Sox

The Oakland Athletics have struggled away from home all season long and hope to begin turning things around on this road trip after putting together a strong performance in the opener. The Athletics look to follow up a shutout victory when they visit the struggling Chicago White Sox on Saturday for the middle contest of a three-game series.

Oakland, who sit in last place in the American League West, is 10-25 overall on the road and had dropped 23 of 29 away from home before five pitchers scattered seven hits en route to posting a victory for the first time in five contests. Rookie Daniel Gossett will try to give the Athletics a series victory Saturday and earn his first major-league victory, while the White Sox counter with veteran James Shields, who has pitched well in all four of his starts this season. Chicago has dropped four of five and is seven games out of first place in the AL Central after getting shut out for the fifth time this season on the heels of a 9-0 victory over Minnesota on Thursday. White Sox designated hitter Matt Davidson, who has seven homers in his last 11 games, registered multiple hits Friday for the sixth time in his last nine contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Daniel Gossett (0-2, 7.20 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (1-0, 2.42)

After a rough big-league debut, Gossett improved in his second major-league start, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with six strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in a 4-1 setback Monday against Houston. The 24-year-old Clemson product gave up seven runs (six earned) and six hits - two homers - over 3 1/3 innings in a loss to Miami on June 14. Gossett, a former second-round pick, was 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 11 starts at Triple-A Nashville before his promotion.

Shields kept his team in the game in his first start since returning from a two-month stint on the disabled list, permitting three runs on seven hits across 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision at Toronto. The 35-year-old Californian is four strikeouts shy of 2,000 for his career and had 16 in three starts while surrendering three runs combined before suffering a back injury. Khris Davis is 3-for-3 with a homer versus Shields, who is 6-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 16 starts against Oakland.

Walk-Offs

1. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia is 8-for-17 while hitting safely in four straight games and leads the AL with a .341 average.

2. Oakland INF/OF Chad Pinder suffered a strained left hamstring Friday and his status is uncertain for the rest of the series.

3. Chicago C Kevan Smith is 11-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak after recording a single Friday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Athletics 3