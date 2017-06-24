Rookies make HR history, A's throttle White Sox

CHICAGO -- Rookies on the Oakland Athletics enjoyed numerous career firsts on Saturday afternoon -- and then they celebrated with beer and baby powder showers.

Franklin Barreto, Matt Olson and Jaycob Brugman hit their first career home runs -- marking the first time three teammates in the American or National League have accomplished the feat in a game -- to lead the A's in a 10-2 rout of the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon.

"That's pretty amazing, pretty amazing," Brugman said. "Not only was that my first home run, but it was the first of two other guys that are really close to me. I couldn't be happier to share the day with those guys."

They're the second set of three teammates to hit their first major league home runs in a game since the Kansas City Packers' John Potts, Duke Kenworthy and Art Kruger did so in the Federal League on April 26, 1914, according to STATS and SABR HR Log.

"I think everybody kind of looked around and said, 'Wow, I can't remember that ever happening before,'" A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We're not walking encyclopedias, but apparently it never has. Good feeling."

James Shields allowed the three home runs in the first three innings. Olson hit a two-run shot in the first inning, Brugman connected for a solo shot in the second and Barreto drove a two-run shot in the third inning in his major league debut after he was called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day.

"These guys have fed off each other all the way through the system," Melvin said. "They know each other really well and have won together. More the merrier at this point. For Barreto to come off a plane this morning and think he's not in the lineup and next thing he is in the lineup and do what he did is pretty amazing."

A's rookie Daniel Gossett (1-2) gave up two unearned runs in six innings, earning his first major league victory in his third career start.

"As a pitcher, selfishly I reap the benefits of it because I can go out there and pitch a little more confident," Gossett said. "To see Barreto get his first hit and other guys get their first home runs, it's really special for them and I'm glad I was part of it."

Shields (1-1) allowed six runs and seven hits before he exited with two on and no outs in the fourth inning. He was making his second start since coming off the disabled list for a strained right lat. His highlight was notching his 2,000th career strikeout to end the second inning.

"I wasn't hitting my location with my fastball," Shields said. "We're taxing the bullpen right now and the starters need to do a better job of going deeper in the game. I definitely didn't do my job today, going deep into the game, and that's something I've always prided myself on."

Olson added a two-run home run off Jake Petricka in the seventh for a 10-2 lead.

"They said something about it was the first time it has happened in a while," Olson said about the trio hitting their first home runs. "It's awesome to be able to share that moment with guys that I already built relationships with."

The A's have won two straight after ending a four-game losing streak while the White Sox have dropped five of their last six.

"He didn't use that (breaking ball) as effectively as he did in Toronto," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said about Shields. "We were watching the game as it was developing and thought, man, if he starts to use his breaking ball a little bit more effectively it will help his fastball, the look of the fastball. He just never got to it. He got into a little trouble, left a couple pitches out over the plate that they got."

Melky Cabrera's single scored a run in the third and Tim Anderson's sacrifice fly in the fourth added another to cut the lead to 6-2. Both runs were unearned due to errors. Oakland committed three errors.

The A's added two runs in the fifth on a single by Adam Rosales and a walk with the bases loaded.

NOTES: The A's placed INF Chad Pinder (strained left hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list before Saturday's game against the White Sox. ... INF Franklin Barreto, the A's top prospect, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take Pinder's place. Barreto started at second base and batted seventh in the lineup after INF Jed Lowrie was scratched before the game. Lowrie twisted his right knee on Friday, manager Bob Melvin said. ... White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (left biceps bursitis) is nearing a return from the disabled list. Manager Rick Renteria said Rodon will possibly make his next start with the White Sox after throwing 93 pitches Friday in a rehab outing at Triple-A Charlotte. Rodon doesn't need another rehab start, Renteria said. Rodon has been on the DL all season. ... The White Sox retired LHP Mark Buehrle's number in a pregame ceremony. Buehrle threw a perfect game and another no-hitter during his 16-year career. ... White Sox 3B Todd Frazier was ejected for the first time in his career in the seventh inning after arguing when a review upheld an error call on his throw to first base. Renteria was also soon ejected. He has been ejected 10 times as a manager, including four times this season. ... RHP Nate Jones (right elbow neuritis) received clearance to throw. He felt good throwing Saturday, Renteria said. He has been on the DL since May 1. ... INF Tyler Saladino (back spasms) was cleared for activity and took ground balls. Renteria said the team plans to progress slowly with Saladino. He went on the DL May 27.