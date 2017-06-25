A's rally past White Sox

CHICAGO -- The road has been a treacherous place for the Oakland Athletics this season. But playing away from home just got a little sunnier.

Yonder Alonso and Khris Davis drove in runs in the eighth inning as the A's rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox to complete a three-game sweep Sunday.

"It's no secret we struggle on the road," starting pitcher Sonny Gray said. "It was a nice series for us."

The A's swept a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time since July 2005. They also won their first road series since April 10-13 at Kansas City.

"The road's been a serious problem for us, so guys will feel good about that," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

Adam Rosales and Matt Joyce homered for two insurance runs in the ninth -- the fourth time this season Oakland has hit back-to-back home runs. The A's totaled eight home runs in the series. Joyce hit his 10th of the season and Rosales hit his fourth.

Oakland improved to 12-25 away from home and recorded its first road sweep since September.

"We needed it," Rosales said about the series victory.

Melky Cabrera homered in the ninth for the White Sox, who have lost six of seven.

A's closer Santiago Casilla allowed the home run before earning his 13th save in 16 chances.

Gray (3-3) limited the White Sox to two runs (one earned) and four hits in seven innings for his first road victory since July 26, 2016, against Texas.

White Sox starter Derek Holland gave up a run, struck out six and walked two in six innings. He exited after allowing a leadoff single in the seventh. In four previous June starts, Holland was 1-3, allowing 22 runs in 15 2/3 innings.

"I'm pretty happy with the way most of (my starts) have been this year," Holland said. "I feel like I've done a good job of getting those quality starts as much as I can, but the thing is I need to go longer. I should be getting into the seventh and not having 110 pitches."

The A's went ahead with three singles and an error in the eighth.

Alonso's single off David Robertson dropped into left field and gave Oakland the lead after Davis' single off Tommy Kahnle (0-2) tied the game. The A's began the rally with a leadoff single and an error by third baseman Matt Davidson.

"Our bullpen's doing a great, it really is," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "You can't take away from what they've been doing for us all year long. We've been going to them a lot. Hopefully what's not lost is Holland's outing today was really, really good."

Chicago's Adam Engel hit his first career home run, a solo shot with two outs in the third inning.

"I actually had some friends and family in town, so hitting it is just one of those things where you just kind of smile and you are happy that your friends and family are here to watch it," Engel said.

Jose Abreu doubled, advanced on a flyout and scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 Chicago lead in the fourth.

Jed Lowrie's pinch-hit, two-out RBI double cut the lead to one in the seventh. Rosales advanced from first but held up at third on Lowrie's hit. Rajai Davis struck out looking to end the inning.

The White Sox's Alen Hanson doubled, advanced on a grounder and tried to score when the ball got away from catcher Josh Phegley in the first. Gray tagged out Hanson on his headfirst slide.

"Sonny's an athlete," Melvin said. "You know he's going to be in position to make the play. (Phegley) got rid of it pretty good. It's one thing about Sonny -- we don't worry about bunts too much. There are a lot of things he takes care of on the mound. It's like having another infielder on the mound."

NOTES: White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (left biceps bursitis) will make his season debut this week in Chicago, but the team has yet to decide on a date, manager Rick Renteria said. Chicago has "TBA" listed as Wednesday's starter against the Yankees. Rodon last pitched Friday in a rehab outing with Triple-A Charlotte. ... White Sox RHP Chris Beck exited after a comebacker struck his left leg in the ninth. He has a bruised left hamstring and is day to day. ... A's INF Jed Lowrie might not see a doctor after all on Monday after he missed Saturday's game due to straining his knee, manager Bob Melvin said. Lowrie had a pinch-hit double in the seventh before he was replaced by a pinch runner Sunday. ... Oakland 3B Matt Chapman is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday after receiving treatment for an infection in his knee, Melvin said. Chapman went on the DL retroactive to June 19 for left knee cellulitis. He is eligible to be reinstated Thursday. ... INF Franklin Barreto hit second in the Oakland lineup on Sunday, one day after he homered batting seventh in his major league debut. Melvin said the move was made to stagger left-handed batters in the lineup against LHP Derek Holland. ... Oakland C Stephen Vogt was claimed off waivers by Milwaukee.