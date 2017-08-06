Preview: Blue Jays at Astros

The Houston Astros became the last American League team to suffer its 40th loss on Saturday and will try not to blow past that mark when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday. Houston is an AL-best 70-40 but has dropped six of its last eight while attempting to overcome a slew of injuries.

The Astros, who exploded for 16 runs in the series opener on Friday, returned to their offensive struggles on Saturday with a 4-3 loss in 10 innings - the fifth time in the last eight games that they failed to score more than three runs. Houston totaled five hits in Saturday’s loss but one of those came from first baseman Tyler White, who homered for the second straight game and is 5-for-9 with three home runs, six RBIs and four runs scored in the two games. The Blue Jays are getting strong offensive production in the series from shortstop Ryan Goins, who homered on Friday and plated the winning run in the 10th on Saturday. Goins will try to stay hot on Sunday against Astros right-hander Mike Fiers, while Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman tries to retire White and company.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), TVA Sports (Toronto), ATT SportsNet - Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (10-5, 3.19 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (7-6, 3.97)

Stroman had a string of three quality starts come to an end with a 4 2/3-inning stint against Oakland on July 27 but bounced back with a win at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The 26-year-old allowed four runs and seven hits in seven frames but received plenty of offensive support in the 8-4 victory. The Duke product had little trouble with the Houston lineup on July 8, when he scattered one run and six hits across seven innings in a win.

Fiers was ripped for six runs on eight hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay on Tuesday to give him a second consecutive setback. The Florida native struck out only two in that outing after punching out at least six in each of his previous six outings. Fiers struck out six over as many innings while going up against Stroman at Toronto on July 8 but surrendered three runs on five hits and four walks to absorb the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros placed C/DH Evan Gattis on the seven-day concussion disabled list on Saturday.

2. Toronto designated RHP Mike Bolsinger for assignment and promoted RHP Taylor Cole.

3. Houston OF Josh Reddick hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Astros 2