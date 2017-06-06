Preview: Blue Jays at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics hope Ryon Healy continues his hot hitting when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Healy provided all the offense in Oakland's 5-3 triumph on Monday, belting a three run homer in the second inning and a two-run shot just two frames later.

It was the second two-homer performance in three contests for Healy, who has gone 8-for-15 with four blasts and nine RBIs during his four-game hitting streak. Oakland improved to 2-2 on its six-game homestand while Toronto kicked off its six-game road trip by having its three-game winning streak away from home come to an end. Justin Smoak continued his power surge for the Blue Jays, launching a solo shot for his third homer in four contests. The 30-year-old Smoak, who has driven in six runs in that span and recorded two-hit performances in three of his last five games, leads Toronto in both homers (15) and RBIs (50).

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (4-3, 3.86 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (1-4, 3.81)

Estrada had his four-start unbeaten streak halted Thursday as he was tagged for seven runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings by the New York Yankees. The 33-year-old Mexican went 3-0 in his previous four turns, allowing fewer than three runs in each of the victories. Estrada made his only career start against Oakland while with Milwaukee on Jun 3, 2013, when he surrendered five runs and nine hits in four innings of a loss.

Hahn is expected to return from a stint on the disabled list due to a right triceps strain and make his ninth start of the season. The 27-year-old native of Connecticut has not pitched since May 23, when he yielded five runs and seven hits over only two innings in a loss that extended his winless streak to six outings. Hahn, who never has faced Toronto, is 1-1 in three home starts this year despite giving up 10 runs over 11 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics have scored a total of 25 runs over their last three games after recording only seven over their previous three contests.

2. Toronto placed J.P. Howell (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled fellow LHP Jeff Beliveau, who worked a scoreless frame on Monday in his first major-league appearance since 2015 with Tampa Bay.

3. Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle (shoulder) made his second rehab appearance for Single-A Stockton on Monday and struck out the side in a 14-pitch inning.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Athletics 2