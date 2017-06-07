Preview: Blue Jays at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics attempt to complete their first series sweep of the season when they host the Toronto Blue Jays for the finale on Wednesday afternoon. Oakland also is looking to finish its six-game homestand with a winning record after posting a 4-1 victory on Tuesday in which Khris Davis drove in a pair of runs.

Davis served as Oakland's designated hitter after exiting Monday's 5-3 triumph with left calf soreness while Matt Joyce was kept out of the lineup due to a strained left quadriceps. Ryon Healy delivered a run-scoring double on Tuesday, giving him 10 RBIs during his four-game streak. The Blue Jays had won three in a row on the road before dropping their first two meetings with the Athletics. Josh Donaldson has been swinging a hot bat since returning from the disabled list, hitting safely in eight of 10 contests.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (3-2, 5.94 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (3-6, 5.11)

Liriano returned from a stint on the disabled list to toss five solid innings Friday, allowing two runs and four hits in a victory over the New York Yankees. The 33-year-old Dominican has served up only four homers over 33 1/3 frames this season but three in 10 2/3 innings over his last three outings. Liriano owns a 5-4 record and 4.23 ERA in 16 career appearances (14 starts) against Oakland.

Cotton lost his third consecutive start Thursday as he yielded five runs - one earned - on four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings at Cleveland. The 25-year-old rookie from the Virgin Islands has struggled at home, going 1-3 with an 8.27 ERA while surrendering five or more runs in three of his four outings. Cotton will be facing Toronto for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics optioned INF/OF Matt Olson to Triple-A Nashville to make room for RHP Jesse Hahn, who started Wednesday's game and recorded the victory after allowing an unearned run in six innings.

2. Toronto placed 2B Devon Travis (knee) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled RHP Dominic Leone from Triple-A Buffalo.

3. Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Nashville on Wednesday and will be activated over the weekend barring a setback.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Athletics 3