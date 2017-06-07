Hahn returns to pitch A's past Blue Jays

OAKLAND, Calif. -- On his first pitch of the Athletics' game Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland right-hander Jesse Hahn threw a fastball that Kevin Pillar took for a ball.

Hahn looked toward the scoreboard down the left field line to check on his fastball velocity and saw 93 mph.

"That was encouraging," Hahn said. "I had to peek up there just to see where it was. Once you see that, it's kind of a relief, and it's back to square one and getting guys out."

Hahn came off the disabled list and pitched six strong innings, leading the Athletics to a 4-1 victory against the Blue Jays at the Oakland Coliseum.

The A's beat Toronto for the second straight night and will go for a three-game series sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

Hahn (2-4) ended his career-high-tying, three-game losing streak and won for the first time since April 19 against the Texas Rangers. He allowed one unearned run on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

He left his previous start on May 23 against the Miami Marlins in the third inning with a strained right triceps that led to a significant drop in velocity.

However, after 10 days on the DL and one rehab start, Hahn saw his low-to-mid-90s velocity return, and he got back on track.

"Really, really good," A's catcher Stephen Vogt said of Hahn's performance. "He came out right away locating. Good movement on the sinker today, and his curveball was as good as I think it's been all year tonight. There were some good sliders, too, and he got some ground balls on the changeup as well.

"All four pitches working really well for the first time. I was thankful he's back and healthy and feeling good. That's the No. 1 thing."

Khris Davis went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for the A's. Jed Lowrie had two hits and scored a run, Ryon Healy had an RBI double. Rajai Davis and Mark Canha each had a double and scored once.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (4-4) allowed four runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight, walked one and lost a second consecutive decision for the first time this season. In his previous start, Estrada gave up seven runs on nine hits -- both season highs -- in 3 2/3 innings in a 12-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

"Obviously I didn't give the team a chance to win, that's basically it, and not being able to go deep into the game," Estrada said. "I felt pretty good today, just that last inning kind of got away. It's unfortunate, I was making pretty decent pitches early on. I got a little aggressive the last inning and I didn't make pitches, they hit some hard-hit balls and scored some runs."

The Blue Jays scored three or fewer runs for the fourth straight game and for the fifth time in their past six games. They ended their franchise-record streak of 34 straight at-bats without a hit with runners in scoring position on Josh Donaldson's infield singled in the third, but Ryan Goins was thrown out at the plate by first baseman Yonder Alonso trying to score from second. Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki each had two hits.

"I thought we had some good approaches," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "We couldn't get that big double with someone on base, something like that."

The A's gave up an unearned run in the fourth, but Hahn escaped a bases-loaded jam by getting Goins to ground into a double play. Hahn received plenty of defensive help throughout the game.

In the third, Donaldson beat shortstop Adam Rosales' throw to first for a single, but when Goins rounded third and tried to score, Alonso threw him out. Then in the fifth, A's right fielder Chad Pinder -- making his third career start in the outfield -- gunned down Pillar at second base when Pillar tried to stretch a single into a double.

"Chad Pinder, I thought that was the turning point in the game," Hahn said. "I was hoping Pillar was going to run to second because I thought he had a really good shot at him. And then Yonder on another great heads-up play to throw the runner out at home was huge for us."

The A's led 2-1 through five innings and extended their lead to 4-1 in the sixth. Lowrie hit a leadoff single, and Khris Davis doubled him home. Then with two outs, Healy lined an RBI double.

After Hahn exited, relievers Daniel Coulombe, Ryan Madson and Santiago Casilla combined to blank Toronto the final three innings. Casilla pitched the ninth, striking out two, for his 10th save.

NOTES: Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bone bruise and cartilage damage in his right knee. He will undergo further testing. He also is dealing with a left hand contusion after being hit by a pitch Sunday. ... Blue Jays RHP Dominic Leone was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. The reliever began his third stint of the season with Toronto and pitched a scoreless inning. ... Oakland 1B/OF Matt Olson was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. ... A's LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) will make his third rehab appearance Wednesday, this one for Triple-A Nashville after two games with Class A Stockton. If all goes well, Doolittle will be activated during the Athletics' upcoming road trip, which begins Friday at Tampa Bay. ... A's OF Matt Joyce missed the Tuesday night game with a strained left quad.