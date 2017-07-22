Preview: Blue Jays at Indians

Edwin Encarnacion broke out of his slump with a big night against his former team and the slugger looks to cause more pain when his Cleveland Indians host the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night. Encarnacion had managed just two hits in 18 at-bats over his previous six games before belting a homer and knocking in four runs as Cleveland opened the series with a 13-3 triumph over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Encarnacion’s blast allowed him to reach 20 homers for the sixth consecutive season and the 34-year-old has gone deep against all 30 teams in the majors as the American League Central-leading Indians won for just the second time in eight games. Danny Salazar comes off the disabled list to get the start for Cleveland against Toronto ace Marcus Stroman, who pitched six scoreless innings May 8 to pick up his first career win versus the Indians. Stroman hopes to begin turning things around on the mound for the Blue Jays, who have permitted an average of 7.2 runs this month and surrendered at least 10 runs in five July contests. Toronto All-Star Justin Smoak has remained hot with a six-game hitting streak, in which he is 11-for-23 with seven RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (9-5, 3.10 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (3-5, 5.40)

Stroman has posted seven quality starts in his last nine appearances and allowed three earned runs combined in a four-game span. The 26-year-old Duke product gave up three unearned runs over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision Monday at Boston after holding Houston to one tally over seven frames on July 8. Encarnacion is 2-for-2 with a walk against Stroman, who has a 2.53 ERA in four career outings versus the Indians.

Salazar, who had been moved to the bullpen, returns to the rotation after missing almost seven weeks with a shoulder injury. The Indians hope the 27-year-old Dominican Republic native can find his best form after failing to complete at least six innings in his last five starts. Jose Bautista is 2-for-9 but has a homer and four RBIs versus Salazar, who was pounded for five runs over 2 2/3 innings of no-decision against Toronto on May 10.

Walk-Offs

1. Bautista boasts 11 homers - one this season - and 39 RBIs in 55 career games against the Indians.

2. Cleveland recalled LHP Tyler Olson from Triple-A Columbus after placing LHP Boone Logan (lat strain) on the 10-day disabled list.

3. Blue Jays OF/1B Steve Pearce is 14-for-41 with two homers and six RBIs in his last 12 games.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Blue Jays 3