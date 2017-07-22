Encarnacion, Indians throttle Blue Jays

CLEVELAND -- It was the kind of outburst that used to help the Toronto Blue Jays win games. On Friday night, it led to a Toronto loss.

Edwin Encarnacion fell a triple shy of the cycle and had four RBIs as the Cleveland Indians beat the Blue Jays 13-3 at Progressive Field.

Encarnacion, who played eight years in Toronto before signing with Cleveland as a free agent last winter, leads the Indians with 20 home runs and 54 RBIs.

"I always try to give my best, no matter who we're playing against, but thank God I was able to have a good game against my ex-team," he said.

Asked if he remembered those kind of games when Encarnacion was with the Blue Jays, Toronto manager John Gibbons said, "Yeah, we've seen that many times. Thanks for reminding me."

Encarnacion's big night was a welcome sight for Cleveland manager Terry Francona, whose team came into the game having lost six of its last seven games, scoring just 14 runs in those six losses.

"He really picked us up tonight," Francona said of Encarnacion. "And once he did, the hitting got contagious. It was one of those nights."

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer (8-8) threw 112 pitches in five innings but got the win. He gave up three runs and six hits, with six strikeouts and four walks.

"It's nice to get a win, that's for sure," Bauer said. "Hopefully, we can string that approach and that intensity as a team together for multiple games. Because that's what it takes to win consistently."

For most of his five innings, it was a struggle for Bauer.

"He had a lot of deep counts," Francona said. "A lot of 3-1 and 3-2 counts. His stuff was good, but you look up after five innings and he's at 110 (pitches thrown). That makes it hard to let him go around the lineup the next time."

Toronto starter Marco Estrada (4-7) gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings and took the loss.

Leading 5-3, the Indians broke it open with an eight-run seventh inning that included a three-run homer by Abraham Almonte, who had three of Cleveland's 15 hits, and a two-run single by Bradley Zimmer.

Bauer, who threw 43 pitches and only got two outs in his last start on July 16 vs. Oakland, had a 33-pitch first inning but only gave up one run, an RBI single by Kendrys Morales. A sacrifice fly by Ryan Goins in the second inning made it 2-0.

Encarnacion led off the bottom of the second with a booming home run over the center-field wall on a 2-2 pitch from Estrada, cutting the Blue Jays' lead to 2-1.

The Blue Jays added a run in the fifth inning after Bauer struck out the first two batters. Josh Donaldson drew a walk and scored on a double off the left-field wall by Justin Smoak to make it 3-1.

The Indians took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, which began with a triple off the center-field wall by Almonte. Roberto Perez walked. Erik Gonzalez slapped a single through the right side, scoring Almonte to cut the Toronto lead to 3-2.

Zimmer struck out for the first out and Francisco Lindor walked to load the bases. Perez scored the tying run when Michael Brantley reached on a fielder's choice forceout at second for the second out.

But Encarnacion lined a double into the gap in left-center field, scoring Gonzalez and Brantley to give Cleveland a 5-3 lead.

"We've been playing from behind a lot lately and that's hard for us," Francona said. "Tonight, we not only came back, but we spread it out. That's a good way to play."

Encarnacion's double knocked Estrada from the game. In 4 2/3 innings, Estrada gave up five runs and six hits, with three strikeouts and three walks.

"His stuff was good, but the fifth inning got him. He hit the wall," said Gibbons. "But I was encouraged, and he should be, too. It's a step in the right direction."

NOTES: The Indians placed LHP Boone Logan on the 10-day disabled list with a torn lat on his left side. To replace Logan on the roster the Indians purchased the contract of LHP Tyler Olson from Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians RHP Danny Salazar will be activated off the disabled list to start Saturday against Toronto. Salazar has been on the DL since June 6 with right shoulder soreness. ... Blue Jays pitchers have averaged 171 pitches per game since the All-Star break, the second most in the majors behind Boston's 174. ... Toronto RHP Joe Smith is expected to be activated off the disabled list Saturday. Smith was placed on the disabled list on June 21 with right shoulder inflammation.