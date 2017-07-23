Lindor homers to lead off 10th as Indians edge Jays

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians' first pitcher and last batter of the game were the heroes Saturday night at Progressive Field.

Francisco Lindor's first career walk-off home run, leading off the bottom of the 10th inning, lifted the Indians to a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Four Cleveland pitchers combined on a three-hitter, led by starter Danny Salazar, who pitched seven scoreless innings and gave up just one hit.

But the game was in doubt until Lindor hit a 3-2 pitch from reliever Danny Barnes (2-3) over the right field wall for his 15th home run.

"I wasn't trying to hit a home run. I was just trying to get on base. But that's the best way to end the game. It's cool. I'm glad we won, that's the most important thing," Lindor said.

"It seemed like that (a home run) was the way the game was going to have to be won, because both teams were having trouble getting anything going," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. But what a nice swing by Frankie."

Walk-off losses are nothing new to the Blue Jays.

Saturday marked Toronto's American League-leading eighth walk-off loss of the season. The only team in the majors with more is Philadelphia with nine.

"They're all tough," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "They've got a good lineup, with a lot of switch hitters, and they got the big hit at the end."

Indians reliever Bryan Shaw (3-4) got the last out of the top of the 10th inning for the win.

Salazar, in his first major league appearance since June 3, allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, with eight strikeouts and no walks. Salazar was activated from the disabled list before the game. He had been sidelined since June 6 with right shoulder soreness.

"He came right out of the chute attacking hitters with his fastball," Francona said. "He was really commanding his fastball and you could tell he was confident. That was the biggest thing."

With the Indians leading 1-0, Salazar was removed after seven innings and 86 pitches. Andrew Miller came in to pitch the eighth inning, and the first batter he faced, Justin Smoak, hit the ball just high enough to clear the wall near the right field foul pole for Smoak's 27th home run of the season, which tied the score at 1.

"Smoak did his thing. He's been fun to watch this year," Gibbons said.

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman was almost as good as Salazar. Stroman pitched 7 2/3 innings, throwing 117 pitches and allowing one run and five hits with seven strikeouts and five walks.

"Stroman was unbelievable. That's as good as we've seen him. His stuff was dynamite," Gibbons said.

Salazar and Stroman traded zeroes in the first three innings as both pitchers faced the minimum nine batters.

The return of Salazar to the Indians' rotation has Francona excited.

"It's almost like a trade. We're getting a pitcher who is fresh. That's a big lift for us," he said.

Salazar retired the side in order in the top of the fourth, but in the bottom of the fourth the Indians reached Stroman for a run.

With one out, Lindor drew a four-pitch walk. Michael Brantley singled to right field, moving Lindor to third. Gibbons and the team trainer then visited the mound to check on Stroman, who was developing a blister on the index finger on his right hand.

After a brief conference, Stroman remained in the game and Edwin Encarnacion hit a sharp grounder to third that should have been an inning-ending double play. Third baseman Josh Donaldson bobbled the ball and had to settle for one out, which he got by throwing out Encarnacion at first but Lindor scored on the play, giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead.

It stayed that way until Smoak's home run in the eighth.

The Blue Jays had a chance to score in the top of the 10th when they had runners at first and second with no outs. But relievers Cody Allen and Shaw wiggled out of that jam.

"Great pitching on both sides," Gibbons said. "We had some chances, especially in that last inning, but we couldn't get anything done."

NOTES: Indians LHP Ryan Merritt was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. ... RHP Corey Kluber, whose start was pushed back two days because of a stiff neck, will start Sunday vs. Toronto. It will be Kluber's first start since July 15. ... The Blue Jays placed RHP Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list due to a blister on his right middle finger. It's the fourth time this season Sanchez has been placed on the DL due to a blister on that finger. To take Sanchez's spot on the roster Toronto recalled RHP Chris Smith from Triple-A Toronto. ... The Blue Jays also activated RHP Joe Smith from the disabled list and designated RHP Jeff Beliveau for assignment.