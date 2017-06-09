Preview: Blue Jays at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners had a season-best five-game winning streak halted and aim to start a new stretch of victories when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in the opener of a three-game set. Seattle dropped a 2-1 decision to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for only its second loss in the past 11 games.

The Mariners had seven hits - six were singles - and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Thursday as the offense stalled after scoring 46 runs during the winning streak. Seattle scored just six runs while being swept in a four-game set in Toronto from May 11-14 during a period in which second baseman Robinson Cano (quadriceps) was on the disabled list. The Blue Jays reside in last place in the American League East but are playing superb of late with 11 victories in their last 16 games. Toronto first baseman Justin Smoak, who formerly played four-plus seasons for the Mariners, homered twice in a 7-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday and is tied for second in the AL with 17 homers after going deep five times in the past six games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Joe Biagini (1-4, 3.31 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Sam Gaviglio (2-1, 3.13)

Biagini is 0-3 over his last four outings despite allowing two or fewer earned runs in each of his last two turns. The 27-year-old owns a solid 1.02 WHIP and is limiting opposing batters to a .216 average over 49 innings. Biagini tossed five innings of four-hit shutout ball in a win over the Mariners on May 12 and is unscored upon in 8 2/3 career innings over four appearances.

Gaviglio has won his past two starts and has given up one or fewer earned runs in three of his four big-league outings. The 27-year-old defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in his last turn when he gave up one run and four hits over five innings and struck out a season-best six. Gaviglio gave up one run and two hits and struck out four against Toronto on May 11 in his major-league debut.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson has five homers in his last eight contests.

2. Seattle DH Nelson Cruz (calf) said he expects to play Friday after a two-day absence.

3. Toronto RF Jose Bautista is 2-for-28 with 10 strikeouts over the past seven games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, Mariners 5