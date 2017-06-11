Preview: Blue Jays at Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays look to break even on their six-game road trip when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game series. Toronto was on the wrong end of a 4-2 final in the opener but posted an identical victory Saturday despite recording only four hits.

Three of those hits were home runs, however, with Ezequiel Carrera belting a solo shot in the eighth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and Justin Smoak launching one of his own in the ninth to provide insurance. Kendrys Morales also went deep, hitting a two-run blast to end his seven-game RBI drought. Seattle failed to record an extra-base hit Saturday, collecting eight singles as it fell to 7-3 on its 11-game homestand. Kyle Seager registered two of the singles as he extended his hitting streak to six games and also drove in a run.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (0-4, 5.33 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (5-0, 1.69)

Happ remains in search of his first win of the season after surrendering five runs on four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings of a loss at Oakland on Monday. It was the second-longest outing of the year for the 34-year-old native of Illinois, who has issued three walks in each of his last two turns after handing out none over his first three. Happ, who spent part of 2015 with Seattle, is 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five career starts against his former team.

While Happ seeks his initial victory, Paxton hopes to remain unbeaten as he allowed three runs in five innings against Minnesota on Tuesday to win his seventh consecutive decision dating to last season. The 28-year-old Canadian has given up runs in only three of his eight outings this year and served up his first homer of 2017 in the triumph over the Twins. Paxton has made three career starts against Toronto, going 2-1 despite surrendering 12 runs on 14 hits and 10 walks over 15 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners recalled Emilio Pagan and optioned fellow RHP Tyler Cloyd to Triple-A Tacoma.

2. Smoak is 8-for-19 on Toronto's road trip and has recorded five multi-hit performances in nine contests this month.

3. Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder) will make his second rehab start for Tacoma on Sunday and is expected to make at least one more before being activated from the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Blue Jays 3