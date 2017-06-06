1B Justin Smoak hit his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot in the eighth inning of a 5-3 loss to Oakland on Monday night. Smoak surpassed his homer total of 2016 and is five shy of his career-high of 20 set in 2013. "He's doing a heck of a job," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "Shouldn't have signed that contract. He's losing money now. I've never seen him this good. We always envisioned it. It's in there and it's just coming together for him. Definitely laying off the bad breaking ball now, which used to give him trouble." Smoak signed a contract extension during the 2016 season.

LHP Jeff Beliveau was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday and pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Toronto's 5-3 loss to Oakland. He had a 3.09 ERA over 32.0 innings for Buffalo with 43 strikeouts and 14 walks. "He's been throwing good down there," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before the game. "We had him in spring training. He has a good arm. "Entering the game, Beliveau was 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA in 58 career major league appearances, all in relief for the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays. The last time he pitched in the major leagues before Monday was on April 15, 2015, in Toronto for the Rays. Toronto signed Beliveau as a free agent on Dec. 19, 2016. Beliveau took the 25-man roster spot of LHP J.P. Howell (left shoulder tightness), who went on the 10-day disabled list.

2B Devon Travis (left hand contusion) was out of the lineup Monday vs. Oakland after being hit on his left hand by a pitch Sunday against the Yankees. "He's still sore," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before a 5-3 loss to the A's. "We knew he wasn't going to play today. We just got to see how he's doing." Gibbons said he's still hopeful Travis will be able to play later in the three-game series.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister, right middle finger), who is on the 10-day disabled list, played catch on Monday. According to Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, Sanchez is expected to play catch one or two more days and if all goes well, hell progress to a bullpen session and ultimately a rehab assignment. "He'll need a couple rehab starts," Gibbons said. Sanchez hasn't pitched since May 19. He's 0-1 with a 3.33 ERA in five starts.

LHP J.P. Howell was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Monday due to tightness in this left shoulder. He has posted a 1-1 mark with an 8.31 ERA in 13 appearances since returning to the team on April 25. The 34-year-old began the season on the disabled list due to left shoulder discomfort.

LHP J.A. Happ (0-4) made his second start since being reinstated after a stint on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation on Monday night in a 5-3 loss to Oakland. He gave up five runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings, struck out four, walked two and threw 98 pitches. Happ gave up a pair of home runs to A's INF/DH Ryon Healy, a three-run shot in the second and a two-run blast in the fourth. "They got five runs on two hard-hit balls so that's not good run prevention from me," Happ said. "I feel like that's going to change. I feel like I'll be more sharp as we go forward. Frustrating night." Happ fell to 4-1 all-time against Oakland.